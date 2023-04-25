Need a unique family activity that offers a connection to the outdoors — and a tasty reward? Clamming in Western Washington is the perfect choice.

Digging for clams can be a fun, messy, educational experience for the family, and it’s popular on the Pacific Coast and around Western Washington due to the numerous estuaries, shallow bays and tidelands that provide an ideal habitat for clams. Many different clams can be harvested, such as the Manila, butter and littleneck clams. And, of course, the local favorite around Washington beaches: razor clams.

With research and preparation, anyone can try their hand at clamming. It’s great for families who want to head out to the beach for a day spent making memories together, even when Washington is cold and wet. Here’s a refresher on everything you need to know about razor clamming with the fam.

Learn before you dig

When harvesting clams, it’s essential to follow the regulations and guidelines set by local authorities to ensure sustainable and responsible clamming practices. With the right tools and knowledge, anyone can enjoy the rewarding experience of clamming while contributing to the preservation of these important creatures.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is the regulatory body responsible for managing the state’s fish and wildlife resources. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to clam, daily clamming limits and more, head to the WDFW razor clamming page at st.news/razor-clams-23.

These clams are mostly found on intertidal coastal beaches, meaning Washington’s Pacific Coast is a hot spot for razor clamming, with fertile grounds managed by WDFW stretching from Long Beach in the south to Kalaloch in the north. On open beaches from April 19 to May 14, the daily clam limit is 20, up from the usual 15, and diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, no matter their size or condition.

Be sure to chuck domoic acid levels at these beaches on the WDFW page before you go clamming. The organization also provides invaluable information on updating dates for digs and daily clam harvest limits. Make sure you have the most current information before you go clamming to ensure responsible harvesting. By doing so, you’ll help protect the environment to ensure future generations can enjoy the activity.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to check the local forecast before heading out to clam, as your preparation for withstanding Pacific Northwest weather conditions can greatly affect the success of your clamming trip.

Tools of the trade

To get started clamming, you will need to purchase a shellfish license, which can be obtained from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife; an annual license runs about $12. You will also want a tide book. Knowing the timing of the tides will make it much easier to find clams, which are exposed at low tide.

With a bit of research and a license, families can explore local beaches and look for clam beds, which can be identified by their round, dimpled shape, visible in the mud. Once a clam bed is located, families can start to dig for clams.

With the right tools, clamming can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience for the whole family.

For successful clamming, bring a clam shovel or specialized tube and net to store your haul. These tools can range from $30 to $100. The clam shovel makes it easier to dig in the mud and locate clams, while the tube and net are ideal for catching soft-shell clams.

It’s important to note that different types of clams require different tools, so research the type of clams in your area and invest in the appropriate equipment.

Saving the best for last: eating

Clams are tasty and an excellent source of protein, vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc and vitamin B12. They’re low in fat and calories, making them a healthy and nutritious food choice.

The versatile seafood can be prepared in a multitude of ways: Streaming preserves clams’ natural flavor and texture (just add them to a pot with a small amount of water and bring to a boil; the clams are ready when they open). To fry clams, coat the bivalve mollusks in a batter and deep-fry until they crispy and golden-brown. Or, for a subtler flavor, go for a clam chowder with a creamy broth or use clams in pasta dishes like linguine.

No matter how clams are prepared, it’s important to ensure that they are fresh and properly cleaned before cooking.