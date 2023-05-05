Military members and veterans are far too familiar with rucking, a grueling exercise that’s part of basic physical fitness training. But the activity is catching on as a niche exercise for civilians who are looking to build strength by toting a heavy pack on their back while exercising.

The concept is that simple: Rucking involves carrying weight on your back and walking, running, stair-climbing or hiking. And Washingtonians who advocate for rucking as a fitness regimen say there is a social aspect that makes the niche sport special. Here’s how to get started.

Getting the gear

To begin rucking, you need a backpack … and weight.

You can fill a standard backpack with heavy items, adjusting the weight to your comfort and challenge level. Just make sure you have a sturdy, durable pack that conforms to your body. For weight, you can use water bottles, dumbbells, sandbags — start light and get heavier.

Of course, if you take to rucking, you can upgrade your gear with a pack designed specifically for the sport. GORUCK makes products designed for comfort while carrying an uncomfortable amount of weight: rucking backpacks, rucking boots and even rucking plates, which are flat weights that slide in and out of the pack to create a stable carrying system for rucking.

Comfortable footwear is essential, and so is moisture-wicking apparel, as a core goal of rucking is working up a sweat. You can find weather-appropriate workout gear from a number of Seattle-based brands, from REI to Outdoor Research and Oiselle.

Rucking in Washington

Ruckers say the social side of the sport makes a tough exercise fun.

There are rucking clubs all over the country. GORUCK operates a nationwide network of official clubs dedicated to the sport (see goruck.com), while the Seattle Ruck Club is active locally. Members say newbies are welcome, and it’s a fun place to build community while trekking in your pack.

Founded by veterans Brandon Uttech and Chris Rose in 2021, the club’s goal is to grow community through social fitness. It holds rucking meetups every Wednesday in West Seattle at the Thistle Street stairs, near Lincoln Park; club members walk up and down the stairs in their packs for 45 minutes.

Yes, they do it for fun.

For Rose, rucking provides a way to stay healthy as a newish father.

“I have a 5-year-old kid,” Rose said. “Rucking has given me the ability to be a fun, fit dad.”

Benefits of rucking

Rucking helps folks build muscle without a gym membership and basically no expensive equipment.

Carrying weight on the back helps develop muscles in the glutes, legs, shoulders and back. Like most endurance exercises, rucking also improves cardiovascular health, and can be less stressful on joints than running.

Eric Moss, of Seattle, a senior project manager for Townhome Construction, spends a lot of time at his desk throughout the workweek. He recently took up rucking because he gets “both strength and cardio training at the same time,” Moss said.

“It’s a great way of mixing up your weekly training routine by layering in an additional fun activity,” he said.

Upcoming rucking events

Beyond rucking for recreation and fitness, there are also competitive rucking events throughout Washington.

GORUCK is coordinating a rucking event in Tacoma on June 2 called the Tough Challenge, in which participants must ruck for 15 miles in 10 hours or 20 miles in 12 hours. These events are designed more for rucking clubs than casual newcomers. But for a full list of details, and required equipment, including a rucksack, rucking plates, a first-aid kit and a headlamp, see st.news/Tacoma-tough.

Of course, that shouldn’t be your first race. Rose and Uttech said that a central goal of their club’s rucking events is bringing a fun, lighthearted attitude and applying it to a physically challenging activity. For instance, the Seattle Ruck Club is hosting a Seattle rucking event May 5 that will feature rucking while wearing “Star Wars” costumes.

“Rucking is social fitness,” Rose said. “It’s about putting on weight and embracing the community.”

That communal aspect taps into the sport’s military roots. In rucking, Rose and Uttech found community that they missed after serving in the military.

“All the people in the community want to be better people and do good for our community,” Rose said of their Seattle rucking troop.