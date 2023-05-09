Douglas fir forests dominate Western Washington, but for thousands of years, prairies and oak savannas covered 180,000 acres of this land. Those Native prairies supported generations of Indigenous peoples, but today, as little as 3% of the prairies remain, much of which has been invaded by non-Native flora.

Washington conservationists are supporting and restoring Native prairies to combat vanishing biodiversity and reestablish fading links to Indigenous culture and nature. This is a perennial campaign, but the month of May, when the Native camas blooms, is a particularly good time to celebrate these landscapes, which support endangered and threatened species of flora and fauna, including several species of butterflies.

On May 13, Prairie Appreciation Day, volunteers can document biodiversity at Glacial Heritage Preserve in Thurston County, a remnant of Mima Prairie, on the single day annually visitors are allowed in the area. This Prairie Appreciation Day push is one example of statewide efforts to support biodiversity and restore areas with Native prairies and oaks to their former glory.

But advocates say the process of restoring existing landscapes is slow-growing, and it’s not enough to counteract accelerating species loss.

“If we only restore sites that used to be something, we’re really limited in what we can do,” said David Perasso, a Washington conservationist and former landscaper who is restoring Native oaks in his South Seattle neighborhood. “Habitat doesn’t have to be exactly what it was in 1850. We have to think about creating habitat, period. We need it.”

A Native meadow at the Burke

In Seattle, on Whidbey Island and beyond, scientists, government staffers, plant nursery owners and volunteers are cultivating new prairies and oak woodlands. With each seed they sow, they restore deep-rooted connections to species above and below ground. It’s not easy nor quick work.

In the University District, the Burke Meadow hosts Native plants like camas and lupine, peppered with Garry oaks, plus a Douglas fir woodland. The meadow, which opened in 2019, affirms a centuries-old relationship with the land and its original inhabitants, said Polly Olsen, tribal liaison for the Burke.

“The concept was to have a camas meadow for tourism, for the importance of their food use in tribal communities, and [for] having the real conversation about colonial harm of the destruction of these prairie meadows that once went up and down the I-5 corridor in the Cascade region,” Olsen said.

In designing the verdant area, landscape architect Shannon Nichol of Gustafson Guthrie Nichol took inspiration from the theme of the museum’s main building: transparency.

“It made us ask the question, ‘How do you decolonize an ethnobotanical garden?’” Nichol said. “In Seattle, we are talking about less than 200 years of documented history, yet under our feet is this thousands-year-old truth of what this place has been, compared to this very recent transformation.”

Many of these plants are difficult to source; some, like camas, are famously slow-growing. It took Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center in Carnation four years to grow approximately 70,000 plants needed before the meadow opened.

Traditionally, prairies were nurtured and managed by Coast Salish peoples through careful harvesting and regular, controlled burning. Of course, the latter is unlikely in the middle of Seattle’s U District.

Several other modern issues have upset the meadow’s balance in recent years, including the pandemic slowdown. First, riverbank lupine snuck into the garden on a mislabeled seed package, swamping meeker plants. Then, the Lupinus albicaulis, aka sickle-keeled lupine, dug in. It was planned as a short-term weed-blocker and overstayed its welcome.

More damaging were the rabbits, specifically Eastern cottontails. They lack predators and treat the camas like a buffet. In response, students in the University of Washington’s Urban Ecological Design landscape architecture program and the Indigenous Food Family group worked with a Yakama master basket maker to weave dogwood and willow branches into baskets to protect the camas.

That connection to Native peoples is an ever-present goal for the meadow; Olsen also plans to create collaborative programming with tribal members and to install signage with Indigenous languages.

South End oaks and prairies

In South Seattle’s Martha Washington Park, a mile south of Seward Park, Perasso has helped restore an oak woodland on what was originally Duwamish territory. Finding Himalayan blackberry and English ivy smothering a grove of ancient Garry oaks (aka Oregon white oak) — Washington’s only Native oak — Perasso formed a group of neighbors and worked with Green Seattle Partnership to help restore the area.

“The habitat value of oaks is incredible,” Perasso said. “Over 200 insect species have been documented on oaks.”

After being freed from their vines, nine oaks now shelter two kinds of camas, plus alliums, trillium, red flowering currant and more, among prairie grasses.

Perasso also implemented Native plantings at the Beacon Food Forest, attached to Jefferson Park, forming a camas prairie, a wetland and a pine forest in plant guilds: groups of symbiotic plants that thrive in proximity.

“We plant from an Indigenous perspective, growing in an ecosystem that people coevolved with,” said Antonio Flores, who now leads the effort.

Here, a volunteer committee battles invasive, non-Native weeds — and more rabbits. After seven years of operation, Flores expects to host the forest’s first camas harvest this summer. It’s not always plants and herbivores that disrupt the timeline.

“The challenge is that the world has changed since the prairies evolved,” Flores said.

In orchestrating a living system, climate change looms as the biggest X factor complicating and threatening these efforts.

“We’re not trying to make the landscapes as they were, because they may not survive” as conditions shift, said Peter Dunwiddie, an ecological consultant and affiliate professor in biology and ecology at the University of Washington. “We are trying to make vibrant, healthy, diverse assemblages of species.”

We can never understand the consequences of species loss until the species are lost, so it’s Dunwiddie’s aim to save as many threatened species as possible.

“A famous ecologist used the analogy of rivets on an airplane,” he said. “You can lose one or two, but at some point, the plane falls out of the sky.”

Restoring a relationship with the land

At Whidbey Island’s Pacific Rim Institute for Environmental Stewardship (PRI), which held prairie days May 5 and 6, a 175-acre restored prairie hosts American kestrels and seven species of owls. PRI acts as a living nursery for many rare and endangered species, including the golden paintbrush flower, brought back from the brink of extinction by collective prairie restorations, and endangered Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly. PRI collects golden paintbrush seeds from its remaining havens around Whidbey to boost genetic strength and diversity among PRI’s population.

CEO Robert Pelant spoke to the Times on the eve of the annual tribal camas harvest festival. He was expecting at least 60 members of 10 Washington state tribes to dig, divide and slow-roast the camas over a fire until they taste like roasted chestnuts.

Seeking community engagement, Pelant welcomes visitors to walk PRI’s trails, and works to expand prairie habitat into nearby gardens: If neighbors agree to leave a section of their property unmowed, PRI will mow it for them, perhaps once a year, as fire would have refreshed the land years ago.

Advertising

Back at Glacial Heritage Preserve in Thurston County, patient progress has yielded results. The Puget Blue butterfly, a species of concern, reappeared last year, and Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly will be introduced soon.

“The preserve is a pretty remarkable success story in restoration — being transformed from a Scotch broom field to a largely Native camas prairie,” said Sanders Freed, restoration manager for the Bureau of Land Management. “That work has taken decades utilizing all tools in the restoration toolbox — including prescribed fire.”

Amid so many variables, clear themes have emerged from these campaigns to conserve Native landscapes in a changed modern world. The planet — and by extension, people — need prairies, but the prairies need people to take care of them.

Perasso eyes historic Garry oaks in Seward Park being shaded by conifers and acknowledges that more help is needed. And with these efforts to replant Native flora, he wants to go beyond chronicling a moment in Washington’s past.

“It’s not a matter of restoring it the way it was but restoring our relationship to the land,” Perasso said. Flores echoed the sentiment.

“I think, as human beings, we are a part of the natural world,” he said, “and we need to restore our connection as caretakers and step away from our extractive relationship with Mother Earth.”