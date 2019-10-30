Photographer: Gary N. Peltz

Photo taken: Oct. 27, 2019 at Clara Lake

Photographer’s description: “We hiked up from the Mission Ridge parking lot looking for color and were not disappointed. Early-season ice on Clara Lake collects fallen larch needles on a clear and cold morning last weekend. Taken with a Nikon D850 and Nikkor 24-70mm f2.8.”

Critique: “The needles turning yellow and getting ready to fall for the season on larch trees is one of the best scenes to photograph in the Pacific Northwest. This classic scene shows off the golden yellow trees during the winter. With a thin layer of ice collecting the needles on the surface of the water I wonder what a lower perspective highlighting those needles would look like.”

