The Emerald City may not be a paradise of palm trees and 24/7 sunshine, but it has about 200 miles of fresh and saltwater shoreline, according to Visit Seattle. Those miles include the beaches where many of us have relaxed, celebrated or cooled off during the summer months.

Which Seattle beach is your favorite, and what do you like to do there?

We want your vote. Plus, tell us why and how you most enjoy spending your time there. Is it the perfect spot for picnicking, beach volleyball, watching for marine life or going for a dip?

Let us know in the form below, or email your response to smccullough@seattletimes.com. Voting results and your response, edited lightly for grammar and length, may be included in a future story.