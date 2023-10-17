Rock climbing is a thrilling and challenging sport that requires physical strength and mental focus. Before you can explore the rock climber’s playground that is Washington, though, you may want to start in the climbing gym.

In Seattle, the rainy season provides a good excuse to try your hand at indoor climbing and bouldering (climbing while unattached to a harness). At Seattle climbing gyms, you can learn the ropes in a controlled (indoor) environment.

With various routes and walls to conquer, novice climbers can start small and work their way up to more difficult routes, practicing technique and building strength and endurance at their own pace. You don’t have to dive in; rent a pair of climbing shoes from REI or your local climbing gym and dip your toes in.

The sport is popular for a reason: Climbing is a full-body workout that requires strength, flexibility, balance and endurance. Your brain will get a workout, too: As you navigate obstacles, you’ll need to strategize and problem-solve, charting an efficient path up the wall.

Hit the gym this fall and you’ll have a solid grip on climbing skills to test out in the Great Outdoors when the weather clears up around Western Washington. Here’s the lay of the land for climbing gyms around Seattle.

Advertising

Edgeworks Climbing

edgeworksclimbing.com

Seattle: 2839 N.W. Market St., Seattle; 206-781-9828

Bellevue: 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Suite C-1, Bellevue; 425-644-2445

Tacoma: 6102 N. Ninth St., Suite 100, Tacoma; 253-564-4899

Edgeworks has three locations around Western Washington, with a 26,400-square-foot, bouldering-only gym under construction in Bellevue. The gyms offer a “shared space for climbers of all ages, sizes and abilities.” Edgeworks has day rates starting at $18 as well as a membership program ($82 monthly with a $50 startup fee). If you want to learn from a pro, Edgeworks trains from the bottom up. You can check out beginner courses including Intro to Roped Climbing and Intro to Bouldering and Movement (free for members; $50 apiece for nonmembers), or pinpoint your balance, stability and rappelling skills in further lessons.

Half Moon Bouldering

124 N. 85th St., Seattle; halfmoonbouldering.com; 206-736-4596

With 5,000 square feet of bouldering walls, Half Moon also leads fundamental courses in bouldering technique. An adult membership is $80 monthly with a $50 enrollment fee while a day pass goes for $22. On Newbie Nights, teachers offer informal instruction and answer questions in a casual setting. Already a competitive climber? You and a buddy can join their Dynamic Duo league to compete with other teams on routes throughout the gym.

Momentum Indoor Climbing Sodo

2759 First Ave S., Seattle; momentumclimbing.com; 206-588-1510

Momentum is a national climbing chain that “aims to build better climbers” at its climbing school. The gym offers day passes ($25), memberships ($84 monthly plus $59 enrollment) and multiple classes, starting with a basic Learn to Climb ($35 for nonmembers) and progressing to an advanced How to Boulder V5. The gym also offers one-on-one instruction and a two-week free trial.

Seattle Bouldering Project

seattleboulderingproject.com

Poplar: 900 Poplar Place S., Seattle; 206-299-2300

Fremont: 3535 Interlake Ave. N., Seattle; 206-430-7757

Upper Walls: 3625 Interlake Ave N., Seattle; 206-535-8077

Seattle Bouldering Project is a longtime favorite for local climbers, with plans for expansion in Seattle and beyond. The Poplar and Fremont locations offer more space, while the Upper Walls outpost, just a block from the main Fremont gym, is a small, bouldering-only space designed to “serve the roots and essentials of climbing.” Day passes are $25 for adults; memberships are $95 monthly with a $50 start-up fee. Rental shoes are $5 for the day and free for first-time guests.

Uplift Climbing

17229 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; upliftclimbing.com; 206-338-6868

Uplift Climbing is a relative newcomer, opening its walls in February 2021. It has two programs for beginners: Bouldering Basics and Boulder Primer. The gym prides itself on a mission to “always put rock climbers first,” prioritizing culture and celebrating the community’s wins, and picking each other up when folks fall. Uplift memberships go for $85 monthly plus a $50 initiation fee; day passes are $22 and rental shoes cost $5.

Vertical World

verticalworld.com

Seattle: 2330 W. Commodore Way, Seattle; 206-283-4497

Lynnwood: 12300 Beverly Park Road, Lynnwood; 425-609-9020

When it opened on Elliott Avenue in Seattle in 1987, the original Vertical World location was the first indoor rock climbing gym in America. After the local chain’s Redmond location closed earlier this year, Vertical World has two gyms in Greater Seattle. Beginners can sample introductory courses in bouldering and climbing (ages 14 and up; $55), both of which come with a two-week membership. Day rates for nonmembers are $23 for adults, and monthly memberships run $87 plus a $50 starter fee.