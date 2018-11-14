Wondering when your favorite ski areas will open for the season? It all depends on the snowpack. Here are tentative opening dates for some of the Seattle area's most popular ski spots.

Autumn is always a season of anticipation for skiers in the Northwest. While it’s impossible to say at this time when nearby slopes will open, here are some early guesstimates.

Snoqualmie

Alpental, Summit West, Summit Central, Summit East, Tubing Park, Nordic Center

Average opening day is Dec. 4, holiday break Dec. 22-Jan. 1, core season January through mid-March, summitsatsnoqualmie.com.

Crystal Mountain

Tentative opening day is Nov. 21, closing day April 14; Quicksilver, Discovery and Gold Hills lifts are open later on peak weekends and holidays; night-skiing tickets available at 2 p.m., crystalmountainresort.com.

Stevens Pass

Ski lifts, Nordic Center

Tentative opening day (alpine) is Nov. 21, closed April 15-18, closing day April 21, stevenspass.com.

Mt. Baker

Typically opens “before Thanksgiving” and closes in April, mtbaker.us.

Whistler

Tentative opening day Nov. 22, tentative closing day May 27, whistlerblackcomb.com.