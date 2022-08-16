The kayak’s precise origin story is murky, but sources credit various Indigenous groups of the far north — modern-day Alaska, Greenland and Siberia — with inventing the boat for hunting and fishing. Those kayak pioneers developed tools and techniques that have filtered down to today’s sea kayakers, including paddlers on Puget Sound, to grapple with a common foe: cold water.

If you’re wearing a life jacket, the consequences of tipping a kayak on Lake Union, Lake Washington or Lake Sammamish are relatively small potatoes in summertime — a loss of dignity, a waterlogged cellphone, perhaps. But once you take a kayak out into our local saltwater, where the temperature rarely exceeds 55 degrees, the consequences are more severe. Even on a hot summer day, hypothermia can settle in after just 10 minutes of immersion.

Sea kayakers mitigate that risk in two ways: by doing everything they can to avoid dunking in the first place and by mastering techniques to get out of the water as quickly as possible.

Here’s what you need to know before taking a sea kayak out on Puget Sound.

The gear

Unlike sit-on-top or recreational kayaks, sea kayaks have a tight cockpit and front and rear bulkheads. The cockpit allows the paddler to wear a spray skirt, a waterproof cover that keeps the interior of the boat dry, and a snug fit makes it easier to brace your knees against the sides of the boat for stability. Bulkheads create buoyancy, so if the boat does tip, water fills the cockpit but not the whole boat. That way the kayak is easier to climb back into and pump out.

Advertising

How do you choose the right sea kayak in the first place? “Boats come in sizes, like shoes. Sit in the boat and make sure that it’s big enough for you but not so big that it’s uncomfortable,” advises George Gronseth, founder of Issaquah-based instructional outfitter Kayak Academy and author of “Sea Kayaker’s Deep Trouble,” a book dissecting accidents on the water.

Ideally, he says, you should “try the boat in the water and make sure it’s not too tippy for you.”

In addition to the boat and a paddle, other basic essentials include a life jacket, whistle, manual bilge pump and spray skirt. Gronseth suggests wearing at least a sleeveless wetsuit, and preferably a full-body drysuit, with neoprene bootees. Additional safety gear, like flares and a VHF marine radio, are encouraged. All told, a basic kit runs about $2,500, but there is a robust secondary market in the Seattle area and local clubs occasionally host gear sales. Keep your eyes peeled for the West Seattle Boat Swap come spring.

The key skills

Once outfitted, there are several techniques to learn. Kayak Academy teaches basic paddling strokes for going forward and backward, but when it comes to water safety, the key is the high brace.

Here’s what the move looks like: If your kayak is about to tip, slap the water with your paddle, push up with the hand closest to the hilt, brace the boat with the knee closest to the water and snap the hip on that same side back in the opposite direction of your tip. When properly executed, this movement will counteract gravity and pull the boat back upright.

But accidents happen, so what’s the plan if you find yourself upside-down and underwater? Time for the wet exit.

Advertising

In practice: With one hand, pull the strap at the front of your spray skirt to release the fabric holding you in place. Wiggle out of the cockpit and come up for air. But keep that other hand on your paddle and make sure to grab the boat as soon as you’re bobbing in the water.

“Even with a little breeze, if you let go of your boat, then it’s going to drift faster than anyone can swim. Plus, the boat and paddle drift at different speeds,” Gronseth said. “Now you’ve got a bigger problem: You’re out there in the middle [of the water] and you don’t have a boat anymore.”

You’re no longer drowning, but the clock is ticking, and the quicker you get back into the boat, the sooner you can dry off and warm up.

The next step is to right your kayak. Make your way to the middle of the boat, reach across the hull, grab the cockpit on the far side, and pull the boat until it flips right-side-up.

The boat is back where it should be … but you’re still in the water. How do you get back in and avoid tipping your waterlogged vessel a second time?

“Lunge up on your belly facing diagonally toward the back of the kayak,” Gronseth said. “That lets you get your feet in without standing up tall, then spin around until you’re sitting facing forward.”

Advertising

If that classic method doesn’t work, another option is the heel hook, wherein you hook one leg onto the cockpit of the boat and roll up onto it. Once you’re back aboard, work the bilge pump until you’ve cleared out most of the water.

The roll and other tips

If you want to avoid the rigmarole of a wet exit and offshore deep-water reentry rescue, you can also learn to roll your kayak. By engaging an exaggerated version of the high brace stroke while underwater, it’s possible to go from upside-down to right-side-up without ever exiting the cockpit.

Practice makes perfect with the roll. “It takes 1,000 rolls to get it right,” cautions Barbara Gronseth, Kayak Academy’s lead instructor and George’s spouse.

Kayak Academy teaches on Lake Sammamish, a balmy place to learn with reliably calm water, and the Gronseths recommend practicing these techniques in lakes before heading out into the saltwater, where you should also learn how tides, currents and shipping traffic can impact your sea kayak outing.

The rewards, however, are great.

From the relatively sheltered waters of the South Sound to the island-hopping adventures possible in the San Juans, Puget Sound is a local paddler’s paradise well-suited for overnight adventures without the risks of big surf that come from open ocean. While backpackers feel every gram in their pack, additional weight doesn’t make paddling a sea kayak all that much more strenuous. The Cascadia Marine Trail, stewarded by the Washington Water Trails Alliance, includes 66 campsites and 160 day-use sites up and down the Salish Sea.

And lest you confine your paddling to warm, sunny days, Gronseth, a 40-year veteran who leads weeklong sea kayaking expeditions in Alaska and has rounded several capes on the rugged Pacific coast, insists otherwise.

“With skill and the immersion wear like a wetsuit or drysuit,” Gronseth says, “in the Northwest, sea kayaking can be a year-round sport.”