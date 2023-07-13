Summer is here and Washington state rivers are calling. From the Skagit to the White Salmon, the Nisqually to the Yakima, there are many options for whitewater rafting adventures.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a religious experience, but kind of,” said Dustin Basalla, part-owner of Alpine Adventures, which operates out of Gold Bar on Highway 2. “There’s nothing like that sense of adventure of going down a river for the first time and just being connected to nature.”

Want to try it yourself before the summer ends? Here’s what you need to know about whitewater rafting in Washington.

Washington rivers are unique

Most of Washington’s rivers are free-flowing, meaning they are wholly dependent on the whims of glacier melt pouring down from peaks around the Cascades. Much of the rest of the country, meanwhile, relies on dam-released rivers for rafting. That makes for a more predictable season elsewhere, in terms of water flow, but less pristine of an aquatic experience.

“We are very proud of Mount Adams down here,” said Mark Zoller, owner of Zoller’s Outdoor Odysseys, which runs rafts on the White Salmon River. “It has 11 or 13 glaciers on it … and so we have glacier feed all year long. But more important than the glacier feed is the fact that this whole valley is nothing but a big lava flow, and so that creates all those underground aquifers.

“If you come raft the White Salmon late in the season when the water is getting lower, like September, the lower water exposes unbelievable amounts of springs coming into the river.”

Class in session

Rafting, by nature, is a potentially dangerous activity. Rivers are unpredictable, and unless you go with a guide, or an experienced friend, you can’t be sure what’s around the next bend. Even on a seemingly placid stretch of water, the dangers of the water shouldn’t be underestimated.

“Here’s the fun reality, is none of us can outswim this river,” Zoller said. “None of us.”

Whitewater itself is broken up into five different classes in North America. Their definitions are somewhat nebulous, depending upon who you ask, but can be essentially broken down like this:

Class I: moving current, some splashes

Class II: small waves, minimal obstacles

Class III: more waves, perhaps a hole or an obstacle present

Class IV: larger waves over faster current, with obstacles that require purposeful navigation to avoid

Class V: large obstacles present, requiring a high level of skill to navigate; experience highly recommended

“Customers ask me all the time, ‘Am I going to be safe? Is it safe?’ And I say, ‘Absolutely not,’ ” Basalla said. “Everybody handles things different, especially if they fall out of the boat. Fight-or-flight. Some people just go into shock, other people swim to shore, rescue their friends.”

Safety should always be your first consideration. That means doing the proper research before getting to the river and utilizing the proper equipment while on the water. Life vests are not optional, nor are wet- or drysuits, depending on water temperature. Go with a friend. Be honest about your limits.

For those looking to experience the thrills of whitewater for the first time, the safest bet is to link up with one of several commercial outfitters around Washington. They’ll provide equipment, expertise and guidance both before your trip and on the river.

Choose your adventure

There are many rafting adventures and outfitters to choose from, all offering different experiences for beginners and experienced paddlers alike.

For adventure fans, the Class IV White Salmon River is likely your best bet for adrenaline in the back half of this summer.

“It is a very unique river compared to almost every river in the state of Washington,” Zoller said. “The upper gorge is the most intense commercial whitewater in the whole Northwest. I mean, you’re paddling aggressive. We use these little miniature rafts, like sports cars. That trip is not for everyone,” Zoller said, noting the trip is geared toward “strong teens and willing adults.”

Similarly, the Skykomish River around Gold Bar, rafted by Alpine Adventures, offers intense Class IV thrills, but with the water levels dropping currently, the Skagit in the North Cascades might make for a more appealing ride.

“It’s pretty much the only whitewater river in a national park in Washington,” Basalla said. “We call it the ‘Magic Skagit’ because it’s so beautiful going through old-growth forests with the old cedar trees covered in moss.”

The Wenatchee River around Leavenworth is similarly dropping in water level this time of year, but the Yakima River presents a great opportunity for family trips. “It’s fast-moving, but there’s no rapids,” Basalla said. “That’s a beautiful canyon with big basalt rock spires. We have done it, but we send everybody out to Rill Adventures.”

And for those who like to enjoy a bit of science with their adventure, Alpine Adventures has teamed up with the Nisqually Tribe and the Nisqually Land Trust for a special two-day run around the upper section of that river, near Alder Dam, from July 29-30.

“It’s educational,” Basalla said. “The Land Trust brings out different geologists, different weed and plant specialists and bird people.”

Whatever your motivation for hitting the rivers this summer, remember to be smart, keep an eye out for your fellow paddlers and be as safe as you can. Done right, rafting is an adventure like no other, packed with the kinds of thrills that make lifelong memories.