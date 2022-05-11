Windows:

Birds are at risk from window strikes all year, but especially during migration and fledging season.

You can …

Install screens to minimize impact, and for new windows, ask for bird-safe glass.

Close blinds or curtains.

Avoid night lighting — to reduce glare, extinguish outdoor lighting at night, or add down-shields, install motion sensors, remove floodlights and atrium lights, avoid inside lights on high floors.

Create a pattern across the window to break up the reflection.

Use window decals such as these 6-inch-by-6-inch removable decals from Bird’s Eye View.

Make or buy outdoor string curtains, such as at Acopian BirdSavers.

Use a Posca paint pen to draw fine vertical (removable) lines on windows.

Patti Loesche, Urban Raptor Conservancy president, recommends hanging vinyl rope at intervals from a bamboo rod.

Rodents:

Attempts to control rats with rodenticide, particularly anticoagulants called SGARs, which kill the birds (or foxes, cats or dogs) who eat rodents, can deal a fatal blow to raptors.

You can …