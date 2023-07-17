Sitting in an open field at Discovery Park during an REI navigation course last month, Kate Sigafoos looked at the map in her lap, glanced at her compass, then shared an epiphany: “You know, this could save my life one day.”

Sigafoos, an attorney at Microsoft, earned nods and affirmations from her fellow classmates in the four-hour Sunday class, Backcountry Navigation with a Map and Compass. The REI session is just one option for Seattle-area explorers hoping to strengthen potentially lifesaving navigation skills.

Our class had just completed another map-plotting exercise, this time triangulation — using bearings taken on three distant objects to draw a trio of lines on our maps to help determine our location by their intersect point. While no one in the group was claiming master-navigator status after a few hours of compass-fiddling and map study, most had advanced from newbie to novice.

Sigafoos said at the start of the session that she enrolled to gain skills that would help her keep pace with her adventure-loving husband. Instructor Meredith Anderson says she’s heard many reasons why people attend.

“People have a desire to be more independent, from electronics, or other people, or they have a feeling that it’s something they ‘should’ know,” she said. “Someone joined who was learning new things to keep their mind sharp.”

Peter Hendrickson has heard similar explanations. A longtime member (and former chairperson) of the navigation committee for the Seattle branch of The Mountaineers, Hendrickson developed and now teaches a two-day course titled On-Trail Navigation. I completed his course (a workshop on Friday, a field trip to Carkeek Park on a summer Saturday) the day before I joined up with REI.

“Most people have just decided they want to be more competent with this skill because they know it’s important,” Hendrickson said. “They think, ‘I hike a lot, I really think I should be better at navigation.’ That could be because what they’ve often done is just follow somebody else, or they’ve counted on it just working out and they’ll make it back.”

Most people make it up and down the mountain without a hitch. Most people don’t think they would be the one to get lost or suffer an accident.

“That’s true most of the time,” Hendrickson said. “That’s true almost all the time. Until it isn’t.”

In the 2020s, outdoor explorers benefit from the growing compatibility of what The Mountaineers calls “the five tools” of modern backcountry navigation: map, altimeter, compass, GPS and emergency satellite communicator.

Most of them can be housed on your phone: digital maps (Hendrickson calls CalTopo “a pretty elegant tool”); a digital altimeter (Steve McClure, author of the navigation chapter in the ninth edition “Freedom of the Hills,” the mountaineering bible, likes Accurate Altimeter, a free app); a GPS app (Gaia GPS is the runaway favorite, followed by options such as AllTrails, Fatmap by Strava, the hunter-oriented onX, and others); and a satellite communicator.

How can the humble compass, invented a millennium ago, complement a GPS app? “Our GPS apps can quickly display a bearing to our destination,” Hendrickson said. “But it is safer and more efficient to follow that bearing with our compass.”

The Mountaineers course commingled digital and traditional navigation practices during its two sessions; the REI class stuck to compass and a paper map. Both started with students studying a Green Trails map (Mount Si at The Mountaineers, Snoqualmie Pass Gateway at REI), where we learned how to discern a ridge from a ravine on a topographic map.

Hendrickson, a former assessment/evaluation specialist in the Everett school system, even assigned homework before his course’s classroom session at The Mountaineers Seattle Program Center at Magnuson Park. (It was his 80th birthday, so he brought pie for the class to celebrate.) The detailed task sheet included video links that shed light on the parts of a compass and map-reading.

Speaking of shed, that was perhaps the most memorable takeaway of both classes: the importance of putting Red in the Shed (or Red Fred in the Shed, as Anderson preferred) when adjusting for magnetic north. A compass includes a red magnetic needle, and for it to point to true north, you need to be standing on the zero magnetic declination line in the United States, which runs north-south from Minnesota to Louisiana. Otherwise, you need to make an adjustment.

In Washington, magnetic north now points 15 degrees east. (It shifts over time.) Before taking a bearing, a compass needs to be adjusted for declination. Meaning: That red magnetic needle needs to be put in the “shed” (the red outline that serves as the orienting needle) before reading a bearing. We all did a lot of looking over each other’s shoulders to make sure we got it right.

In both courses, we practiced leapfrogging: In the event of poor visibility, have a partner walk 10 paces forward on a bearing, then meet, recheck the bearing, and repeat the process on your bearing 10 paces at a time. We also covered following a handrail (i.e., a linear feature, such as the oceanfront train tracks at Carkeek, that can serve as a guide).

In the maze of trails at Carkeek Park, Hendrickson split the class up into small groups and had us use map and compass to play hide and seek with the three instructors. As with any navigation task, our task was to answer five questions: Where am I? Where am I going? What route will I take? How long will it take? What do I expect to see?

My Gaia GPS was not showing map detail and our group wound up taking a wrong turn. We estimated we would locate Hendrickson in 10 minutes. It took us more than 20.

“That tells you clearly something happened,” he said. “But you collaborated, and that’s good.”

Lesson learned. Lots of them, in fact. It’s never too late to polish your navigation skills. They could save your life one day.