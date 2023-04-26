Well into spring, Washington hikers are gearing up for the golden days of summer. People hike year-round in the Pacific Northwest, but sunnier, warmer, drier weather attracts the masses.

Come late spring and early summer, as the snow melts, trade the snowshoes for hiking boots and hit the trail while Washington’s gushing waterfalls reign supreme. Deeper into summer, watch hillsides explode with wildflowers, with lush meadows blossoming into rainbows.

Mark down these routes for your late-spring and summer hiking plans — the snow is still melting — and always check trail reports before you go; Washington Trails Association is the preeminent source. Bring a buddy, a park or forest pass and the 10 Essentials; waterfalls and wildflowers await you.

Notes: Respect the water. Be wary of powerful stream crossings and bring hiking poles. And during wildflower season, stay on the trail to get those perfect photos. Meadows are fragile ecosystems. Don’t trample them; don’t pick items from them. Leave all as you found it.

WATERFALLS

65301 Highway 410, near Greenwater, Pierce County

Round-trip distance: 3.9 miles

Elevation gain: 975 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

Snoquera Falls is a perfect spring waterfall hike. It’s right off Highway 410; there’s no long forest road to navigate. The hike can be made into a loop (who doesn’t love a loop?), and winter precipitation transforms the 4-ish miles of forested trail into a green, mossy tree-scape. When you break out of the trees, you’re treated to a stunning waterfall over a sheer rock face. You’ll need to catch your breath — if not from the elevation, from the beauty of the falls.

End of National Forest Road 2010, near Hazel, Snohomish County

Round-trip distance: 8.6 miles

Elevation gain: 700 feet

Pass: n/a

This river ramble is a great hike for all ages and can be adjusted to your desired distance. You’ll climb through the forest on a wide, gently graded trail to start, backed by the sounds of the rushing river below. You’ll arrive at two falls, the first of which is a stunning double waterfall. This works as a turnaround, 1.5 miles in, or you can continue down the trail for a couple of more miles for the full-length trek. The trail ends in a flat riverside area that’s perfect for a picnic.

National Forest Road 2530, near Brinnon, Jefferson County

Round-trip distance: 1.6 miles

Elevation gain: 250 feet

Pass: n/a

For a pretty payoff without much effort, try Murhut Falls. This trail ticks all the boxes in less than 2 miles, perfect for a day trip to the Olympic Peninsula, though you’ll have to navigate the bumpy forest road to the trailhead. Hike through less than a mile of forest to your final destination, the 130-foot tiered waterfalls. After soaking in the view, if you want another short leg-stretcher to a waterfall, tack on the 0.6-mile Ludlow Falls Interpretive Trail outside Port Ludlow.

Mountain Loop Highway southeast of Silverton, Snohomish County

Round-trip distance: 10.5 miles

Elevation gain: 3,400 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

Note: Mountain Loop Highway is closed from Deer Creek to Bedal Creek for winter and typically opens mid-to-late May. Refer to the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest website for updates.

Can’t make up your mind? This bonus hike has water and wildflowers. Perry Creek shares a trailhead with its very popular cousin, Mount Dickerman, so you will likely find this trail relatively uncrowded. Spend the first couple of miles hiking through green old growth with peek-a-boo views to mountain peaks before reaching Perry Creek. These rushing rapids are indeed home to Perry Creek Falls, though they are mostly hidden from view. Enjoy the peaceful sounds before continuing on … and up. After an additional 2,000 feet of elevation, you’ll reach your destination: meadows with tarns and a view of Glacier Peak. Depending on timing, you may see blooming purple heather and yellow Oregon stonecrop, scarlet paintbrush and fireweed.

WILDFLOWERS

Forest Service Road 7030, near Greenwater, Pierce County

Round-trip distance: 3.4 miles

Elevation gain: 1,100 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

Try this short Mount Rainier-area hike for amazing views and flowers, with a fraction of the hikers. A flat, shady trail transitions to steep switchbacks through meadows and wildflowers approaching the top of the butte and ridge, all leading to the newly restored fire lookout. If you’re lucky, a ranger will be there showing people inside. But even if it’s closed, on a clear day you will be treated to panoramic views, up to Mount Baker and Glacier Peak, west to the Olympics and everything in between (yes, Mount Rainier, too). The meadows and summit are prime real estate for the likes of beargrass, paintbrush and myriad other flora.

National Forest Road 3040, outside Glacier, Whatcom County

Round-trip distance: 8.5 miles

Elevation gain: 3,750 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

Not for the faint of heart, Church Mountain makes an excellent, challenging destination. The drive itself is lovely, though the last 2.7 miles of forest road are bumpy, and if you don’t have a high-clearance vehicle, a partial washout may require you to park about three-quarters of a mile before the actual trailhead. But it’s worth the effort. The hike starts with steep forested switchbacks, emerging to sweeping meadows with views of Mount Baker, Mount Shuksan and the surrounding peaks. Yellows, purples and reds dot the landscape during wildflower season. The true summit of Church Mountain requires a bit of a beginner’s scramble, but you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world from the top. If you wait for fall, these wildflower-filled meadows transform into a foliage wonderland filled with huckleberries.

End of National Forest Development Road 4818-101, Easton, Kittitas County

Round-trip distance: 8 miles

Elevation gain: 3,000 feet

Pass: n/a

Pretty much every hike on the Interstate 90 corridor will have wildflowers — and many hikers. Drive a bit past Snoqualmie Pass for the relative solitude of Mount Baldy. It’s a challenging climb, at one point gaining 1,500 feet in a single mile. But wildflowers abound on the ridge, as do breathtaking views, with Mount Rainier and the Stuart Range dominating the vista — it’s enough to make you forget the soreness for a bit. You’ll get a panoramic view of Cle Elum Lake and several Eastern Washington foothill towns, sights hidden from other I-90 hikes.

Highway 410 near Greenwater, Pierce County

Round-trip distance to peak: 8 miles

Elevation gain to peak: 3,100 feet

Round-trip distance to lakes: 6 miles

Elevation gain to lakes: 2,300 feet of elevation gain

Pass required: n/a

It is hard to talk about wildflowers without Mount Rainier. Crystal Lakes and Crystal Peak are about as close as you can get to the national park experience without being within the paid boundaries. These two hikes share a slightly steep trail for the first 1.3 miles. Then, a fork: To the right, you’ll find fewer people and a steeper, more sun-exposed climb up to the peak. The trail ends in a series of meadow-lined switchbacks, an in-your-face view of Rainier and a sea of paintbrush, beargrass, lupine and tiger lilies. From the summit, you can spy Washington’s volcanoes, all the way south to Mount Hood, and down to Crystal Lake.

Tack on the peak hike or do the lake on its own; it’s a great summer spot. As you approach the peak-lined lake basin, you’ll get a taste of wildflowers. You’ll probably also spy some backpackers (permits are required to camp here). The lovely view of the lake is a good stopping point, but continue farther around the lake to find a path through the meadows, filled with Seuss-like pasqueflower seed heads, magenta paintbrush and subalpine daisies. Continue through and up, and eventually you’ll reach a spot above the lake, with Rainier rising behind it. Stop to soak in Washington’s summertime before heading home.