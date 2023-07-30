In March, Seattle web developer Claire Gatenby won the lottery. Her prize: an overnight wilderness permit for the Enchantments, an otherworldly landscape of granite ridgelines and sapphire lakes in the Central Cascades’ Alpine Lakes Wilderness. Countless climbers and hikers in Washington and beyond include a backpacking trip in this basin on their bucket list.

“It was a huge surprise,” said Gatenby, a climber who had applied five years in a row for the permit. “I never think I’m going to get it — it just feels like my annual donation to the Forest Service.” The application costs $6, and it’s another $5 per person per day to hike if you get a permit.

Gatenby might as well have won the actual lottery.

Interest in the Enchantments has skyrocketed: In the past decade, there’s been a 1,480% increase in applications for advanced overnight permits, according to Forest Service data. The online lottery accounts for 75% of the annual permit allotment; the remaining 25% are handed out via walk-up lottery.

On her trip, Gatenby was one of 24 people allowed in the core Enchantments zone each night. But the exclusive group of lottery winners is far from alone these days. Absent a highly coveted overnight permit, thousands are attempting to hike the strenuous 18-mile route in a single day.

The explosion in foot traffic is damaging this beloved, fragile, high-alpine wilderness, and many more unprepared visitors are getting lost or injured amid the backcountry boom, taxing limited search and rescue resources while overwhelming trailhead parking areas.

Rangers and conservationists say Western Washington’s population growth, a pandemic-era surge in outdoor recreation and the social media spread of mountain goats, pristine lakes and jagged peaks have led to an unprecedented spike in interest for the Enchantments.

This year, a record 40,032 people applied to the advanced permit lottery, up from 36,827 last year, according to the Forest Service. With advanced permits limited to around 2,500 annually, that’s a 6% success rate.

According to data from Recreation.gov, which federal recreation agencies use to conduct such lotteries, those are lower odds than permits for popular outdoors destinations like Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome or John Muir Trail, Mount Rainier’s Wonderland Trail or California’s Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S.

Between backpackers battling for overnight permits and day hikers drawn to the core by the crystal-clear lakes, the popularity is unsustainable.

“We just don’t have the infrastructure available to support that many people pursuing the Enchantments as a day-trip option,” said Suzanne Cable, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s recreation, trails and wilderness program manager. “This is a federally designated wilderness area, which of all the federal lands is afforded the highest level of protection, and we’re not fulfilling that mandate.”

The Enchantments are at capacity

There has long been high demand to hike the Enchantments.

In 1981, eight years after the federal designation of the over 414,000-acre Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area, the Forest Service established a carrying capacity in the Enchantments of about 60 people at any given time. By 1987, an overnight permit system was instituted to enforce that capacity and prevent overuse. Until 2011, when the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest moved the lottery to Recreation.gov, permit applications were mailed in and drawn by hand. Now, the lottery is held online from Feb. 15 to March 1, using a digital system to randomize and choose winners.

The overnight permit lottery worked well to limit visitors because until recently, it was very rare for anyone to try to complete the trek in a day.

“It was just not a thing,” said Carly Reed, the Wenatchee River District’s wilderness manager and Enchantments permit administrator. She’s been a ranger in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness since 2006.

The hike to the core area requires either scrambling up the imposing Aasgard Pass route above Colchuck Lake, a 4,500-foot climb, or completing the more gradual ascent up the Snow Lakes trail, which gains 6,500 feet. For an experienced hiker, it takes around 12 hours to complete the full traverse.

Now, more people than ever are attempting to do it in one go.

“In the last five years, the public has decided that it’s really cool to through-hike the Enchantments,” said Gus Bekker, who has lived in Wenatchee for 21 years and is a board member for Alpine Lakes Protection Society and the Friends of the Enchantments, two grassroots conservation groups. “It’s been an explosion.”

Day-use permits, which are free to acquire at the trailhead, are not limited by the Forest Service.

“If 40,000 people apply for an overnight permit but only 2,500 get one, that leads to a lot of disappointed people,” Cable said. “The only way for them to maybe ever see the Enchantments is to do it as a day trip.”

Day use in the Enchantments has spiked 164% over the last decade and now accounts for over 70% of visitors, according to the Forest Service. Rangers estimate the Enchantments saw 102,000 visitors last year, a tiny fraction of which had overnight permits.

Many are drawn by photos of people floating on impossibly blue lakes on social media. In fact, only the Wave, another Instagram-ready location in the red rock of Arizona’s Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, saw more people apply for a permit and fewer people receive one last year.

“You don’t have to try very hard to find a picture of Colchuck Lake looking towards Dragontail Peak and Aasgard Pass,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld, who oversees the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office emergency management office. “Those pictures make the area look pretty enticing but don’t show what it takes to get there.”

This influx of unprepared day hikers is testing limited search and rescue resources.

“It’s still 50% snow-covered up there, and people are in trail runners and tennis shoes with no headlamps,” said Reed, describing the scene at Aasgard Pass in early July. “My rangers are really trying hard to catch those folks before they make a decision that’s probably not wise, but we can’t always get everybody.”

Reinfeld’s office received 84 calls for help in the Enchantments area in 2022 and deployed search and rescue teams 27 times. He says many calls related to the Enchantments are for overdue hikers who are still on the trail past dark.

He wasn’t able to provide numbers from before 2022, but Reinfeld said there has “absolutely” been a significant increase in rescue calls from the Enchantments.

This year, there have been 32 calls and seven deployments already — and peak hiking season in the Enchantments, from snowmelt in late July through the first winter storms in October, has barely begun. People visit here outside peak season, too, when snow makes the terrain extremely dangerous. One of this year’s seven deployments was in response to the avalanche that killed three experienced climbers on Colchuck Peak last February.

Runners, poop, parking

Adding to the strain, the Enchantments have become a hot spot for trail runners.

“It’s brought a whole different kind and volume of use within the last few years because it’s become such a prominent objective within the world of trail running,” Cable said. The website Trail Run Project lists a trek through the area as one of the top 10 routes in the country.

Though they’re physically fit, trail runners account for many rescue calls, Reed said. They typically travel fast and light, without a full backpack.

“Last year, my rangers had to give up a tent and sleeping bags to help some trail runners through the night because they were not prepared,” she added.

Visitors aren’t only putting themselves at risk — they’re also affecting the fragile ecosystem. Sensitive vegetation has been trampled as people hike around muddy parts of the trail or leave it entirely to pose for a photo. Large groups create issues, too. (Up to eight people can hike together in the Enchantments core area.)

Because of the short growing season between the first and last snows in the high-alpine environment, it’s difficult for vegetation to regrow once damaged.

“With the amount of people trampling the vegetation, there’s not enough time for it to recover, and it just dies and does not come back,” Reed said.

Then there’s the poop problem.

Reed’s team of Forest Service rangers has installed 32 vault and pit toilets throughout the Enchantments area, including three new ones in the past few years. They haul out 9,000 pounds of feces each season.

In areas where it’s not possible to dig a deep-enough pit, Reed said her team has been replacing full vault toilets monthly, instead of once at the end of the summer, as they had done until the last couple of years. Still, Forest Service rangers cleaned up 1,200 piles of improperly disposed poop along the Enchantments trail last year.

Finally, trailhead parking areas are packed. The 92 spaces at the Stuart Lake Trailhead, the most popular starting point for the Enchantments, often fill up by 5 a.m. This past Fourth of July weekend, Reed said, cars snaked 2 miles out of the lot. That’s not uncommon on summer weekends nowadays.

Nunzio Cimino, a Portland-based mountaineer, got an overnight permit to backpack the Enchantments in May and went again with his girlfriend, who scored a permit for June. After their trip, they could barely get out of the Stuart Lake parking lot.

“It took an hour and a half to get to Leavenworth: this tiny town that just doesn’t have the infrastructure for that amount of cars trying to pass through it,” Cimino said. The 13-mile drive takes about 30 minutes without traffic.

Reversing disenchantment

Some are calling on the Forest Service to limit the number of day-use permits as they do for overnight permits.

“There are just some places where you cannot let the entire world go in at once,” said Bekker, the Alpine Lakes conservationist. “Instead of anybody who wants to running through from one side to the other in a day, they could set limits and say, ‘OK, we’re only going to let a hundred people a day do this.’”

Reed agrees that something needs to be done.

“I feel like I’ve tried everything in my power, everything in the agency’s power, other than limiting use,” she said.

This has included a robust education effort from rangers initiating conversations about safety and Leave No Trace ethics on the trail, in schools, at minor league baseball games and online. “Cyber rangers” comb social media to correct misinformation and post on websites like All Trails and the Washington Trails Association with information about the conditions and difficulty of the route.

“A big part of our job now is on the computer, which is super weird for a wilderness ranger,” Reed said.

The Alpine Lakes Wilderness management plan hasn’t seen any significant updates in over 40 years. Making a change to the management plan of a wilderness area requires a complex process dictated by the National Environmental Policy Act; it includes tribal consultation, public comment and environmental analysis.

When the Forest Service has broached the idea of limiting day use before, they’ve faced pushback and calls to make the decision-making process more inclusive. Adding pressure, the agency’s funding and staffing haven’t kept pace with the number of people pouring into the Enchantments.

A new effort, the Alpine Lakes Collaborative, aims to overcome these challenges and to modernize management of the area to better respond to the crowds and their effects.

The group is essentially a think tank formed by representatives of the Okanogan-Wenatchee and Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie national forests, designed to pool ideas and resources from conservation groups, social scientists, wilderness stewardship researchers and others outside the Forest Service.

“We have assembled an all-star team,” said Cable, who helped create the group four years ago.

The Alpine Lakes Collaborative started holding formal meetings last fall to discuss the situation in places like the Enchantments. This month, the group launched an online public engagement survey to collect feedback from visitors about how they use the Alpine Lakes Wilderness and how they want to see it protected and managed.

The next steps? Determine what the ideal conditions would look like and propose ideas, including, perhaps, limiting day use.

If the Forest Service embarks on the complex process of changing the management plan, they can do so with the support of “folks that love and care and use the place, as well as us, the land managers,” as Cable put it.

In the meantime, Bekker offered this advice: “Don’t try to do the Enchantments in a day. It is such a beautiful area it deserves the attention of your staying there and taking time to see the beauty of the area. So apply for a permit.”