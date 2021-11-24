Parking fees will once again be waived at Pacific Northwest state park sites the day after Thanksgiving, an ongoing tradition that encourages people to go outside rather than go shopping.

Visitors to state parks in Washington and Oregon will be able to park for free on Friday as parks departments in both states waive all parking fees that are normally charged to visitors who don’t have annual park passes.

Related Browse the entire list of Washington state parks

In Washington, the parks department is calling the fee-free holiday Autumn Day in 2021, and will rename it Native American Heritage Day for 2022. The day is called Green Friday in Oregon.

Washington State Parks will waive its Discover Pass fees for the day, which normally cost $10 to park at most recreation sites. The agency also offers nearly a dozen other fee-free days throughout the year, including New Year’s Day, Earth Day and Juneteenth.

In Oregon, the fee-free holiday applies to the 25 parks that usually charge a $5 parking fee. That includes popular spots like Smith Rock, Silver Falls and Fort Stevens state parks. Parking is free year-round at most state park sites. Parking will also be free at all parks run by Metro, found around the Portland metropolitan area.

The trend started back in 2015 in the Pacific Northwest, when outdoor retailer REI decided to close its stores for Black Friday, encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors instead of shopping. That announcement inspired the Oregon parks department to follow suit and waive parking fees for the day, with Washington parks joining in 2017.