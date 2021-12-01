WENATCHEE — The record-setting warm weather has forced Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort to close down temporarily and Stevens Pass Ski Resort to push back an opening date.

Mission Ridge, which opened after Thanksgiving, closed this week but the resort is hoping to open this weekend — sooner if the weather pattern changes, according to a post on its website.

Snow-making at Mission Ridge is held up because of the warm temperatures. The 10-day forecast doesn’t have much snow, but possibly the return of colder temperatures, the post said.

Stevens Pass is pushing back its opening day of Dec. 3, saying on its website that colder temps and snow from Mother Nature are needed.