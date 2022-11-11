Snowmobiling may seem daunting — these massive machines are fast and expensive and should be taken seriously. But as riders will tell you, Washington state is a wintry wonderland begging to be explored via snowmobile.

From notes on permits and trails to tips on safety, renting a snowmobile and proper equipment, here’s how to get your feet wet snowmobiling this winter.

Do your homework

More than 3,000 miles of groomed trails statewide are maintained by Washington State Parks’ Winter Recreation Program.

But first things first: safety.

You’ll find a crash course from the American Council of Snowmobile Associations online. Find the group’s Snowmobile Safety and Access Resources Information Center at snowmobileinfo.org. Read up before you touch the snow.

Next step: research.

The Washington State Snowmobile Association hosts a bounty of resources at wssa.us, including an interactive map with trailhead locations and details on trail length and elevation as well as Sno-Park permits and parking availability.

The map highlights no-go zones, including nonmotorized areas like certain Sno-Parks and federal wilderness areas, which are off-limits to snowmobilers. Before you go, always know where you can go.

Depending where you tote your snowmobile, the rules vary. Some areas allow snowmobiles off-trail; others bind snowmobiles to roads and trails, while in other areas snowmobilers may only ride on groomed trails. For more details on trail etiquette, see parks.wa.gov/142/Trail-etiquette.

When you’re ready, there are more than 75 Sno-Parks primarily designed for snowmobiling in Washington. Snowmobiles must be registered through the Washington State Department of Licensing; registrations cost $50 and include a Sno-Park permit valid Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. For a list of designated state snowmobile trails, head to parks.wa.gov/143/Trail-maps.

Start out slow

Now, if you’ve never been snowmobiling before, the best thing to do is experience what it’s like to ride this machine. Start slow before diving in head first. Ideally, you have a friend who can show you the ropes.

Consider starting with a guided snowmobile tour from a company like Leavenworth Snowmobile Tours, currently booking for December. The company offers one-, two- and three-hour tours, with prices ranging from $99 (one driver, one hour) to $355 (driver and passenger, three hours). Drivers must be 16 to drive solo and 18 to tote a passenger.

Kids ages 12 to 16 must pass a state safety education course and carry their certificate of completion to drive a snowmobile, but may operate a snowmobile under direct parental supervision without certification. For info on taking a course and more snowmobile guidelines, see parks.wa.gov/141/Rules.

The Last Resort in Ronald, Kittitas County, near Cle Elum, is one of many places to find a rental for a day trip from Seattle. A half-day rental on a single “sled” will cost $259, and a full day runs $359, including a helmet and goggles.

Snowmobile rental companies are often located near groomed trails, where beginners should hone their skills.

Zach Campbell, a mechanic at The Last Resort, stressed that it’s “pretty dangerous getting off the trail.” This is because the groomed tracks create a smoother, harder surface, allowing the snowmobile to glide across the snow easily, while off the track, the unconsolidated snow can easily pull the sled around, causing the machine to get stuck.

“Just stay on the trail,” Campbell said.

Gearing up

Once you’ve gotten your bearings in the snow, you can think about leveling up.

The most important piece of gear beyond the machine — which, not to be forgotten, will cost several thousand dollars used and five figures new — is a helmet. Those can run you a few hundred bucks new, too.

Additionally, goggles are essential for keeping snow and wind out of the eyes. A monosuit — an insulated, waterproof, full-body winter suit — is standard for serious snowmobilers, though thermal underwear, a heavy jacket, warm gloves and good snowpants are sufficient for a first timer.

Snow boots or, at a bare minimum, good waterproof hiking boots are important to protect your feet and keep them warm and dry. Many snowmobile outfitters offer outerwear and boot rentals, or you can rent outdoor apparel at Seattle shops like MTN Gear in Ravenna or Gearhouse in South Lake Union.

Exploring safely

“I wouldn’t suggest to ride by yourself,” said Brian Hutchinson, owner of Full Throttle Recreation Club, which offers rentals and more from a Wenatchee HQ.

Once you’re ready, though, Hutchinson says one of the joys of snowmobiling is that “you can get to places that nobody else goes.”

That freedom is one of many reasons snowmobiling can be dangerous. If you’re considering going off-trail, it’s imperative to have avalanche equipment and training, and to ride with others.

As a board member for the Northwest Avalanche Center, Jon Ferrian is a liaison between snowmobiling communities and avalanche education institutions. In 2020, he founded the Motorized Avalanche Education Scholarship Program, which has become the largest scholarship available through the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education.

Taking an AIARE avalanche training course is essential for getting into the backcountry. You will learn how to use a beacon, a tracking device that helps locate someone if they get trapped in an avalanche, as well as an avalanche probe and shovel. A beacon, shovel and probe should always be carried while snowmobiling. Before you go, check the avalanche forecast at nwac.us.

The buddy system is also imperative for safety. “Snowmobiling is a team sport,” Ferrian said.

As a member of the Cascade Drift Skippers, one of many snowmobiling clubs that rides together near Seattle, Ferrian has developed a strong community of like-minded riders. Ferrian described the inclusive nature of the club, saying, “If we ever see people out by themselves, we will stop and encourage them to join us.”

By day, Ferrian is a normal guy. He lives in Redmond, works for Microsoft and spends most working hours at the computer. When winter weekends come around, he feels like a superhero on his snowmobile.

When you’re riding, “all your other problems go away,” Ferrian said.