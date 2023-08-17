At a beautiful campground on Baker Lake in the heart of the Cascades, I lifted the pop-top tent of a Mercedes Metris camper van from Seattle’s Peace Vans, plopped on the soft mattress and thought to myself, “I made it.”

Many outdoor enthusiasts dream of taking road trips to stunning landscapes in a kitted-out adventure vehicle, but the cost of owning such a rig is steep.

If you want to try camping in a camper van, but don’t want to commit the funds to buying one, the Seattle area has ample rental options. You can experience #vanlife anytime, but as the Washington summer slips away, it is a great time to take an adventure vehicle for a spin.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where to rent a van

Several national and international companies specialize in camper van rentals, which are not to be confused with recreational vehicles (RVs). Escape Campervans is the largest camper van rental company in North America, while Indie Campers rents across North America, Europe and beyond.

Local companies are the way to go, though, catering more to the Northwest with personal camping knowledge, customized gear and convenient rental locations.

Advertising

Peace Vans in Sodo, Cascade Adventure Vans on Salmon Bay and PacWesty on Bainbridge Island are solid local options for camper van rentals.

Peace Vans specializes in Volkswagen Vanagons and the more modern Mercedes Metris rentals, Cascade Adventure Vans uses Mercedes Sprinter vans, and PacWesty rents mainly Westys, for Westfalia vans. Harley Sitner, owner of Peace Vans, is passionate about camper vans and getting renters in the great outdoors.

“We think of ourselves as enablers of our customers’ joy,” Sitner said, “as opposed to just being a transactional service partner.”

What you get

Prices at these companies are competitive, with PacWesty vans starting at $255 per night, while Peace Vans and Cascade Adventure Vans begin at $265. The beauty of a camper van is that your kitchen, sleeping quarters and sometimes even a bathroom are contained inside the vehicle. The convenience makes setup easy, cooking a snap and packing seamless.

You can expect sleeping arrangements, a full kitchen with a stove, refrigerator or cooler, and cooking gear with your rental. Of course, add-ons up the price, should you opt for bedding, a firepit or camp chairs.

The Vanagon and Metris vans utilize the pop-top tent method for resting, in addition to a secondary bed inside the vehicle, where the back seats convert into a bed. The Sprinter vans have a stand-alone bed prebuilt into the back.

Advertising

The Vanagons exude an old-school vibe, reminiscent of the hippie days when the vans were in vogue, while the Sprinter is a more modern take on the camper van. That’s likely the one you’ve seen popularized on Instagram under the #vanlife hashtag.

Where and when to go

A camper van makes camping easier year-round. Many boast internal heaters, opening possibilities to camp in the colder months, when campgrounds empty out. There are countless places to take a camper van, from national and state parks to national forests and private campgrounds. Even if campgrounds are reserved, many have first-come, first-served sites, and free dispersed camping on Bureau of Land Management lands can be found across the state. A family favorite is North Cascades National Park, for its rugged beauty and diverse landscapes.

Related Everything you need to know to go camping in Washington

Peace Vans lists 11 detailed itineraries on its website, highlighting places to explore around the Northwest, complete with mileage, duration, places to stop and things to do. PacWesty provides links to restaurants, guide services and outdoor retailers, too. These perks, and the general amenities of a van, make camping easy and fun in a camper, no matter your experience level.

Taking an adventure van for a night under the stars has its own unique bonuses. The charm of an old Volkswagen van is alluring, while modern camper vans boast comfort and style. For Sitner of Peace Vans, the most rewarding part of adventuring in a camper van is family time.

“I have a 13-year-old child and she essentially grew up in vans, and they are almost an extension of her,” Sitner said. “Being able to road trip with her and explore some far-off places in a comfortable way is a gift.”