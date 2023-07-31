This year, 40,032 people entered the advanced lottery for overnight permits to hike the dreamy Enchantments in Washington’s Alpine Lakes Wilderness. Only 2,558 were awarded, amounting to a 6% success rate.

It may seem tempting to bypass the overnight lottery and complete the Enchantments traverse in one go with a day-use permit awarded at a walk-up lottery, the supply of which is not limited. But the one-day thru-hike is extremely strenuous, and this increasingly popular mode of Enchantments hiking is negatively impacting this fragile environment.

“We’re seeing 1,000 people in a day in the Enchantments area,” said Carly Reed, the Wenatchee River Ranger District’s wilderness manager and Enchantments permit administrator, “and it’s supposed to be 60,” she continued, referencing the area’s carrying capacity in the 1980s.

Land managers and conservationists encourage folks to be patient and enter the advanced permit lottery, held from Feb. 15 to March 1 annually on Recreation.gov. A digital system is used to randomize and choose winners. Forest Service wilderness rangers also hold a walk-up permit lottery at the Leavenworth Ranger Station from Mondays through Saturdays.

Here are five tips about the advanced permit lottery, the walk-up version and backpacking the Enchantments more generally.

Avoid peak season

Nunzio Cimino, a Portland-based mountaineer, and Claire Gatenby, a Seattle climber, both scored overnight permits this year. They attributed their lottery luck to choosing dates before peak season begins in late July. This option is not for anyone without experience in backcountry winter travel — snow and ice make hiking the Enchantments dangerous through July. Cimino and Gatenby were both prepared with equipment like microspikes and ice axes.

MORE OUTDOORS Leave No Trace The seven Leave No Trace principles encourage campers and hikers to minimize their impact when enjoying the Great Outdoors. The code traces its roots to education efforts by federal recreation and land management agencies in the 1980s. Read more at nps.gov. 1. Plan ahead and prepare. 2. Travel and camp on durable surfaces. 3. Dispose of waste properly. 4. Leave what you find. 5. Minimize campfire impacts. 6. Respect wildlife. 7. Be considerate of other visitors. More

Opt for weekdays

Cimino recommended targeting entry dates early in the week, and avoiding weekends. If you get a weekday entry date, you can stay in the Enchantments for up to 14 days and still incorporate a weekend into your trip.

Choose a less popular permit zone

The Enchantments are broken up into five zones. The majority of people — over 70% last year — apply for the core zone. A fraction apply to the Colchuck and Snow zones surrounding the core area. You can spend the night and explore those areas, or, if you’re set on the core zone, you can hike into the core zone during the daytime. Both require big climbs from the camping areas into the core area.

MORE OUTDOORS 10 Essentials Whether you’re hiking for a couple of hours or a couple of days, bringing the right equipment is crucial. These are the so-called 10 Essentials that every hiker should carry. Read more at st.news/10-essentials. 1. Navigation 2. Hydration 3. Nutrition 4. Rain gear and insulation 5. Fire-starter 6. First-aid kit 7. Tools 8. Illumination 9. Sun protection 10. Shelter More

Try the walk-up lottery

While most permits are distributed in the advanced permit lottery, 25% are given out at a walk-up lottery at the Leavenworth Ranger Station, coordinated Monday through Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from May to October. Rangers hold a drawing among those who have shown up in person, allocating permits for eight people to camp in the core zone, and one permit each for the other four zones. You won’t be alone in trying for a walk-up permit, but the odds are higher than competing with 40,000 people in the advanced lottery.

Find another hike

If you still come up short on a permit? “It’s not the end of the world if you don’t get a permit,” said Gus Bekker, a board member for the grassroots conservation groups Alpine Lakes Protection Society and Friends of the Enchantments. “There are areas that are just as beautiful as the Enchantments that don’t require permits. You just need to do a little homework.” The Washington Trails Association’s Hike Finder Map (wta.org/go-outside/map) and Hiking Guide (wta.org/go-outside/hikes) allow you to sort trails by mileage, elevation and trail features such as lakes, wildlife and fall foliage.