Washington State Parks recently unveiled a new logo inspired by thousands of local residents.

The parks system, which saw a record number of visitors during the pandemic — 43,840,590 overall in 2021, a 14% increase from 2019 — wanted to capture the reconnection with the state’s green spaces through a new visual identity.

The new logo will be gradually implemented across park signage, vehicles, uniforms, brochures, merchandise and digital platforms, according to People People, the Seattle-based creative agency tasked with creating it. Signage and uniforms will not be replaced ahead of the normal replacement schedule, the parks system said.

The parks system teamed up with People People to survey more than 6,000 Washingtonians on what should shape the new logo. The agency said it wanted to understand and prioritize emotional themes that connect people to Washington State Parks.

The survey asked people about their most memorable experience in Washington State Parks (or in the outdoors, if they had not been to a state park). It also asked respondents if they would like to share a photo of the outdoors that holds meaning to them and how they felt when looking at the old logo.

Respondents revealed they “deeply value the natural beauty of the state and appreciate the classic look and feel of the original logo,” People People said. Respondents also highlighted their deep emotional connections to Washington’s parks.

“Many respondents wrote movingly — vividly — about what it feels like to experience big feelings and big life events within the natural beauty that everyone values,” said Shannon Palmer, the creative director at People People.

The parks system manages more than 100 Washington parks and properties totaling approximately 120,000 acres of long-distance trails, winter recreation and more.

Washington State Parks are places where people get married; where they spread loved ones’ ashes; where they turn for healing after a divorce; where they decide to move to Washington because of the beauty they’ve seen here, according to survey responses.

But the parks also represent simple fun: an everyday hike, a favorite campsite, a familiar bike ride, Palmer said.

Every component of the resulting logo was inspired by a real place, either in or viewable from a specific state park. The logo combines elements from across the state, like Mount Spokane, columnar basalt formations, picturesque coastlines and the official state tree, the Western hemlock.

People People maintained the shield from the original logo but added a curved shape within its form, as well as text and a small “1913,” the year the parks system was founded.

People People also made modifications to the layout and typography and updated the color palette with brighter, warmer tones to better represent parks across the whole state, Palmer said.

“Whereas Western Washington is known for its greens and blues — which were of course retained — in Eastern Washington we see more golden tones in its landscape,” she said.

People People also gave careful consideration to the font selection, with GT Walsheim chosen for its “readability and subtle nostalgic nods,” the agency said.

The rebrand cost the parks system $52,500, and was paid for using funds in its creative services budget, according to Washington State Parks.

The cost included hiring People People and compensating focus group participants, according to the parks system.

“Instead of spending money on advertising and fancy billboards, we decided to invest in ourselves,” said Stephanie McDermott, the parks system’s brand and creative marketing manager.

“Our new brand is rooted in our past, has a solid foundation in the present and will lead us into our next chapter,” McDermott said. “The adjustments to our logo — evolving landforms, broadening our color palette, unifying our text — signify this new era.”