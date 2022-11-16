If you enjoy spending time in Washington’s woods or parks, you’ve likely passed loads of delicious, edible mushrooms without realizing it.

The fungus-curious are in luck: Washington is one of the best places in the United States to find mushrooms. We have a dense, diverse selection of mushrooms, thanks largely to ample rain in the fall and winter.

Typically, fall is one of the peak mushroom seasons, but the unseasonably dry weather of late has thrown a wrench into things. As a result, this mushroom foraging season is a bit off, too. Though it seems like slim pickings for mushrooms this year, we talked to experts to find out what you should know if you do go foraging this fall and winter. Here’s what you should know.

A lowly high season

With mushrooms, timing is everything. And, unfortunately, due to the changing climate in the Northwest and beyond, the window for finding good mushrooms is shrinking. Marian Maxwell, former Puget Sound Mycological Society president and a current board member, didn’t mince words about the disappointing foraging season that is currently underway.

“This is the worst foraging season since I started going in 1976, due to the lack of rain and hot sun,” Maxwell said.

The main culprits for the shortened season? The quick transition from hot weather to cold weather in the fall, and vice versa in the spring. Lack of rain combined with several days of hard frost in a row will prevent mushrooms from sporing in the fall. Conversely, in the spring, if the temperatures warm up too quickly, that kills the spring season.

High season for mushrooms typically occurs in spring and fall, with fall delivering the most variety for edible mushrooms. In a typical, fruitful season, mushroom varieties commonly found in Washington include chanterelles, boletus, morels, porcini, lobster mushrooms, Pacific Northwest matsutake and oyster mushrooms.

First things first

Mushrooms are the reproductive “fruit” of mycelium, a network of weblike threads that grow beneath the surface floor. Neither fruit nor vegetable, fungi belong in their own kingdom and obtain nutrients differently from plants. They first digest their food then take in nutrients; once the mycelium takes in enough nutrients, a mushroom grows as a result.

The best way to gain fungi foraging experience is by joining a local mycology chapter.

In the Seattle area, outdoorsy mushroom hobbyists can join the Puget Sound Mycological Society (see psms.org), which hosts monthly meetings, offers year-round classes and leads foraging field trips with expert guides and identifiers, mostly during spring and summer.

Whether or not you join a group, a good guidebook can help teach you about the various mushrooms hiding in your local woods — and, importantly, help you distinguish edible mushrooms from poisonous ones. The quintessential Pacific Northwest mushroom guide is “All that the Rain Promises and More” by David Arora, still a classic three decades after publication.

Lastly, joining a Facebook Group — like PNW Mushroom Foraging and Identification, some 53,000 strong — is a good idea for building community, finding people to hunt with and getting help identifying mushrooms.

Mushroom foraging rules and etiquette

Rules and required permits for mushroom foraging vary among different land designations and even districts within the distinct land designations. Online at psms.org/rules.php, PSMS outlines the foraging rules for various lands and jurisdictions across Washington state. The resource contains guidance on everything from permit requirements to volume limits, peak foraging seasons, annual harvesting days allowed and more.

For example, Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest contains five different districts within the designation, which have different rules. It’s best to call ahead or look online at fs.usda.gov to learn the rules of the relevant district before heading out for a hunt. Foraging on Native American reservations is prohibited, and wildlife refuges and national parks likewise do not typically allow foraging.

In order to protect the environment and ensure there are plenty of mushrooms for everyone, practice good mushroom etiquette.

This means, for instance, picking only two-thirds of the mushrooms you find in a specific area to let the remaining mushrooms go to seed and to provide food for wildlife. Cut mushrooms above ground level using a knife and avoid collecting in campgrounds or directly along trails.

Lastly, mushrooms are intended for personal use. Foragers may not sell or barter their spores.

What to bring

Mushroom hunting requires a few key items for successful harvesting. As with any outdoor activity in the woods, foragers are encouraged to bring along the 10 Essentials.

In addition, you’ll want the following:

Mushroom identification book: While death by mushroom poisoning in the U.S. is rare, make sure to know what you’re looking for. Many varieties of mushrooms have false look-alikes, so identification is crucial.

Basket and paper bags: A basket will serve as an ideal vessel to store your finds, and as a bonus, a basket will help eliminate some of the dirt and debris from the mushrooms. Paper bags can help you sort different kinds of fungi. This is especially important if you are newer to foraging and are unsure about correct identification. Mixing poisonous mushrooms with edible ones can result in contamination.

Pocket knife: Opinel makes a mushroom-specific knife that has a brush on the end.

Brush: A soft paintbrush or even a toothbrush is handy to help remove dirt and debris from the mushrooms.

Other important, basic items to bring: phone, map, bug spray in spring, lots of water, long pants and sleeves, and any medications you may need. Bees can be an issue during the fall.

While hunts will sometimes result in zero mushrooms, don’t be discouraged. That feeling of cooking and eating mushrooms that you foraged yourself always trumps picking mushrooms up in your local grocery store.

“The flavors are completely different from what you’ll find in stores,” Maxwell said. “It’s a fun hobby.”

Where to find mushrooms

Foragers tend to keep specific hunting locations secret, but will divulge general areas to search. Dozens of varieties of mushrooms can be found all throughout Washington state if you know where to look.

On the coast

Inland from Long Beach, there are many forested areas where mushrooms lurk just about everywhere. Species like the King Bolete, oyster mushroom, russula and lobster mushroom are quite abundant.

Maxwell warns foragers to avoid hunting in Cape Disappointment State Park, where it’s illegal.

Near Copalis is another good spot. Bring a map and guidebook or familiarize yourself ahead of time to avoid crossing into reservations, wildlife refuges and parks where hunting is prohibited.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest

In the forested areas between Mount Rainier, Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens, foragers can look for chanterelles, shaggy manes and the rare Pacific Northwest matsutake.

In burn areas

In the spring comes morel season — and the best place to find morels is where a wildfire occurred the previous season. That doesn’t mean you should bee-line for burn areas, though.

“When commercial pickers hear ‘burn,’ they come here,” Maxwell said. “You’re competing with people who live out in the woods for three to four months at a time.”

The first year after a burn is the best year for burn morels. This species flourishes when the soil has to warm up to 45 degrees for 10 days in a row, which induces the morels to fruit. Maxwell cautioned that some of the burn areas will be closed due to dangerous conditions, though — yet another reminder to do your research before voyaging out to forage.