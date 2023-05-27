A parking lot expansion project will close two short, popular trails in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest on Tuesday for the summer.

Franklin Falls (2 miles) and Denny Creek (6 miles) are both gentle trails with waterfall views. The closure also includes Forest Road 58, the Denny Creek Campground and the Wagon Road trail (1.9 miles round trip).

“The closures are necessary to protect the health and safety of the workers and the public,” Snoqualmie District Ranger Heather Randall Wilder said in a statement. “Although having these popular areas and trails closed for the summer is disappointing, the improvements will make the area more enjoyable for years to come.”

The project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act and the Recreation Conservation Office of Washington State, will add 72 parking spaces, including additional Americans with Disabilities Act parking.

The Forest Service says the trails — which are also popular for snowshoeing — may be closed until November.