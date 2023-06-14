Washington is a hiker’s paradise. From lush forests to majestic mountain peaks, there’s no shortage of awe-inspiring scenery to explore.

But with thousands of hikers using trailheads year-round, routes inevitably close due to weather conditions, maintenance, wildfires and more. This year is no exception — at the peak of hiking season, many popular trails remain closed, including popular Interstate 90 routes like Franklin Falls and Denny Creek, which closed for a parking lot expansion May 30.

With that in mind, check out this (nonexhaustive) list of popular Western Washington trails that are closed this summer, with recommendations for other trails nearby. Conditions change quickly — check Washington Trails Association trail reports and the weather before you go.

Closed trails

The popular Mountain Loop Highway route, Big Four Ice Caves Trail, will remain closed until June 30 due to trail maintenance.

Mount Pilchuck Forest Road 42 is closed for the season beyond the Heather Lake Trailhead (which remains open). Crews will provide maintenance to the road and the popular Mount Pilchuck Trail, which will remain shut down until 2024.

The road to Boardman Lake Trail and the trailhead itself are closed for a road improvement project this summer. The trail’s targeted reopening date is July 31.

Similarly, Pinnacle Lake Trail is projected to remain closed through July 31 for another road improvement project.

And Bear Lake Trail is closed, too, due to another road improvement project, with a projected reopening date of July 31.

Alternate routes

Another challenging Mountain Loop Highway route is Gothic Basin Trail. It’s not for the faint of heart, but rewards the hardy: This 9.2-mile round-trip hike is demanding, as it was for the miners who carved it out years ago. You will see waterfalls, meadows and views of the surrounding mountains as you climb 2,840 feet in elevation. A Northwest Forest Pass is required.

On the lighter side, Coal Lake Trail on Forest Road 4060 is an easy trail great for the family — including the dog, as long as they are leashed. This trail is less than a mile, gaining 44 feet of elevation as you move toward a scenic alpine lake. A Northwest Forest Pass is required for this Mountain Loop Highway hike.

Closed trails

Alternate routes

Blue Lake is a low-elevation, family-friendly, 5.2-mile round-trip hike starting from Forest Road 9331. With only 900 feet of elevation gain, this trail is doable for beginner hikers. You will enjoy great mountain and wildflower meadow views en route to your destination, Blue Lake. No pass is required.

On Forest Road 83, June Lake is another family-friendly hike, though you have to leave the dog at home. This 2.86-mile round-trip hike features 445 feet of elevation gain, passing meadows and waterfalls. This trail also feeds into the round-the-mountain Loowit Trail. No pass is required.

Closed trails

While many Rainier trails demand that hikers exercise patience, opening after the snow melts in July, don’t expect to hike these routes this summer. Tahoma Creek Trail is closed until further notice due to a trail washout. And the Grove of the Patriarchs remains closed, as it has for nearly two years; it is not expected to reopen in 2023, due to flooding and bridge damage.

Alternate routes

Best known as a late-summer or autumn hike, the challenging Shriner Peak trail is a winner when the snow is melted. The route is 8.5 miles round-trip, topping out at 5,834 feet after 3,434 feet of elevation gain.

For a less demanding route, Golden Gate Trail is a moderate round-trip hike of 3.2 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain. This quick hike offers amazing views of meadows, waterfalls and Mount Rainier. A National Park Pass is required to access this hike, reachable from Paradise.

Closed trails

Most notably, the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge burned down last month. Hikers can still access areas nearby, but Hurricane Ridge Road is closed beyond Heart O’ the Hills campground. Though no timeline has been set, National Park Service officials said last week that they hope to reopen the area this summer.

Mount Jupiter Trail is closed through this fall due to “intensive logging operations” nearby. Neither vehicles nor pedestrians can access the trailhead this summer.

Alternate routes

In the Hood Canal Ranger District, Murhut Falls is an easy, 1.6-mile round-trip hike to a scenic, 130-foot waterfall drop on the east side of the Olympics. It’s a great hike for families and leashed dogs, gaining just 250 feet of elevation. No pass is required.

For more of a challenge, the Duckabush River Trail is a 10.6-mile round-trip trek with 2,300 feet of elevation change. There’s lots to see, from wildflower meadows to the Duckabush River. It’s plenty popular in summer, but this is a great trail for fall foliage late in hiking season, too. A Northwest Forest Pass is required for this trail on Forest Road 2510-060, aka Duckabush River Road.

Nearby on Forest Road 2510, Ranger Hole is a 1.85-mile jaunt with just 292 feet of elevation gain. The trail is good for beginners and leashed dogs, traveling through a regrowing forest and along the Duckabush River.

Closed trails

In the North Cascades, several trails are impacted due to wildfire-related hazards such as dead, fallen trees. Chilliwack Trail is closed for summer between the Chilliwack River cable car and its northern terminus, the Copper Ridge Loop; that trail is also closed between Copper Lake and Indian Creek camps. Also closed: Brush Creek Trail between its junction with Chilliwack Trail and Whatcom Pass.

Alternate routes