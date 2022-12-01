Walking through a winter wonderland is hard to beat in Washington. And when it comes to snow sports, snowshoeing has perhaps the fewest barriers to entry.

It’s easier to get the whole family outside this winter by strapping on snowshoes and tromping around the Cascades than by forking over hundreds of dollars for ski gear and lift tickets. Snowshoeing doesn’t require much gear or expertise; if you can put one foot in front of the other, you will master the basics in no time.

With snowshoe rentals available around the Seattle area — at Cascade Nordic centers, big-name retailers like REI and smaller Seattle-area outdoors shops like Ascent Outdoors or Mountain to Sound Outfitters — it’s easy to try this activity at any age, without going all-in or breaking the bank.

Pack a bag with some hot chocolate, get on your warmest jacket and check out one of these five hikes with the family this winter, all worthy of a day trip from Seattle.

1. Summit Nordic Center

490 Hyak Drive E., Snoqualmie Pass

Easily accessible from Seattle for a wintry excursion, the Summit Nordic Center at Snoqualmie Pass is a perfect place to try snowshoeing. Rentals are available through the Nordic center, ranging from $28 to $38 for a full day depending on age. This cost covers the day pass necessary to access groomed trails, and you must rent snowshoes from the Nordic center to access Summit at Snoqualmie trails. The best beginner trail in the network is the Cold Creek Trail, which starts at the Nordic center and heads east paralleling Keechelus Lake. A map of the trail system is essential (see st.news/Summit-Nordic). You will find warming huts and portable toilets along the trails, but no snack bars.

2. Stevens Pass Nordic Center

Forest Service Road 6960, Leavenworth (just off Highway 2 near Wellington)

Stevens Pass Nordic Center is located 5 miles east of the ski area, offering a quiet reprieve from the busy chairlifts and hoopla of the resort. Parking can be tricky on weekends; arriving early makes it easier to hit the trail. Similar to Summit Nordic Center, you can rent snowshoes on-site and must buy a pass to access the trails. A day pass for trail access costs $20 and grants access to four snowshoe-only trails, from the Hobo Hop trail (about .75 miles) to the Coal Burner trail (about 2.3 miles). Remember to look out for signage whenever you head to snow play areas: No snowshoeing is allowed on groomed cross-country ski trails, as that can ruin the tracks specifically made for cross-country skis.

3. Lake Wenatchee North

21588 Highway 207, Leavenworth (outside Plain)

About 24 miles east of Stevens Pass, turn left off Highway 2 at Coles Corner and you’ll find another family-friendly snowshoeing paradise. Just off Highway 207, along the shores of Lake Wenatchee, there is a 2-mile loop that’s easy for any snow lover to tackle. The Lake Wenatchee North snowshoeing trailhead is located at the end of the day use parking area just across the bridge over the Wenatchee River. The loop hike will take you along the shores of Lake Wenatchee, providing views of Dirty Face Peak and Round Mountain when the weather is clear. A seasonal Sno-Park permit is required for state park use (see st.news/Sno-Park-permit); those run $50 for the season (Nov. 1-April 30) or $25 for a one-day pass.

4. Lake Easton

150 Lake Easton State Park Road, Easton

Take exit 70 off Interstate 90, drive about 7 miles, and you’ll find Lake Easton State Park, a beautiful place to get some exercise in a snowy landscape. Park at the day use area, just past the boat ramp, and hop on the trail that initially shares access with snowmobiles and Nordic skiers. A key note: Even if you aren’t skiing, you must purchase the Special-Groomed Trail Permit through the state parks department for $70, in addition to the Sno-Park permit. Though expensive, the gentle terrain, with stunning views of Lake Easton and fewer people on the trails, makes this spot a worthy destination for a weekend adventure or a long winter day trip. One of the highlights? Hopping on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, which in total runs more than 250 miles from Western Washington to the Idaho border.

5. Wenatchee Crest

U.S. Route 97, Blewett Pass

Blewett Pass sees less snow than many other Washington mountain passes, but the area is often relatively sunny and calm when its neighboring passes are blizzarding and stormy. At Wenatchee Crest, you’ll find a long but gentle trail that’s great for beginners. To access Wenatchee Crest, park on the north side of the Sno-Park at Blewett Pass. From there, you will head into the woods on Forest Road 800. This 6-mile out-and-back trail follows an old road the entire way, making this an ideal beginner trail, but having avalanche training and education remains essential. This trek follows a ridge, with spectacular views along the way, culminating in a panoramic view of Washington’s Stuart Range toward the terminus of the hike.