What kind of trees line your street? As summer turns to fall and the city’s natural canopy morphs into vibrant hues of reds, oranges and yellows, it’s the perfect time to check out Seattle’s Tree Walks.

Trees for Seattle, the umbrella program for the city of Seattle’s urban forestry efforts, kicked off about a decade ago, connecting residents with the trees around where they live, work and play. Why? As the group puts it, “trees slow and clean stormwater, filter air pollution, cool us on hot summer days, improve our well-being and support our mental health.” The goal is for city dwellers to learn more about Seattle’s silent sentinels.

On the Tree Walks website, there are more than 70 printable PDF guides, complete with maps, photos of trees for easy identification, plus facts, stories and more. The Seattle Tree Walks mobile app, which launched in April 2020, features 40 routes, filterable for mileage and elevation.

These walks are typically about a mile in length and are designed with accessibility in mind, avoiding steep hills and stairs and noting when these features are unavoidable. These routes provide a convenient option to see the fall colors without having to drive to the mountains, making them a fun, manageable, educational activity for walkers of all ages.

As autumn arrives, Trees for Seattle offered route recommendations to highlight Seattle’s variety of foliage on city trees. Check out these six routes.

Kubota Garden

PDF map: st.news/tree-walk-Kubota

Starting point: Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave. S., Seattle

Set in the historical gem that is Kubota Garden, this walk highlights 14 special trees at the garden, chosen by Kubota Garden Foundation volunteers. Spring Ruby, Wind in the Paine Maple, Golden Black Locust and Moving Fan Maple are among the special trees on this route that transform vibrantly in the fall. Pack a picnic lunch and spend the afternoon among the trees in one of Seattle’s hot spots for fall colors.

Northeast Greenwood

PDF map: st.news/tree-walk-Greenwood

Starting point: Fremont Avenue North and North 103rd Street

This residential walk is perfect for fall, as it features many broad-leaved (deciduous) trees. Black walnut trees with bright-yellow leaves shine on this route, as do the colors of the European white birch, Japanese zelkova and red maple. Tree Walks also charts a Greenwood Conifer Tree Walk that runs through the same neighborhood, meaning you can combine the routes to boost your tree total above 50 for the day.

Youngstown

PDF map: st.news/tree-walk-Youngstown

Starting point: Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle

This walk comes out swinging. Right away, beginning at the corner of Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Genesee Street, a row of nine Shumard oaks turns a bright red to red-orange in fall. Continuing a bit farther, you’ll find tulip trees, with leaves shaped like tulips (or a cat’s head, depending who you ask) that turn a brilliant yellow. Arizona ash, Japanese maples and Washington hawthorn trees offer more color along this route.

Little Brook

PDF map: st.news/tree-walk-LB

Starting point: Little Brook Park, 14043 32nd Ave. N.E., Seattle

This walk ties in local history amid the tree details. You’ll find some fall favorites, such as big leaf maples and red oaks, while also getting up close to black cottonwood and raywood narrow-leaved ash. The eponymous brook runs all the way from Shoreline to Lake Washington, though it mostly travels underground through pipes. On this walk, however, you can see the water as it flows through the neighborhood.

Chinatown International District

PDF map: st.news/tree-walk-CID

Starting point: Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St., Seattle

This walk is a two-for-one: Created in conjunction with Wing Luke Museum, you will learn about the variety of Asian trees in the area as well as the area’s history. You’ll not want to miss the several ginkgos along the walk — their fanlike leaves turn a dazzling shade of yellow. Village green zelkova, Italian oak and London plane add additional color to the route. Make a day of it by checking out the museum before the walk and refuel at one of the many amazing restaurants in CID.

West Queen Anne

PDF map: st.news/tree-walk-QA

Starting point: Queen Anne Library, 400 W. Garfield St., Seattle

This route winds through the historical streets of Upper Queen Anne, not far from Kerry Park. In addition to trees, the route includes history about the large Black Mansion, encompassing an entire city block. Autumn highlights include ginkgos, European white birch and a towering Chinese elm. Make sure to pay special attention to the katsuras on the route. While they look lovely as they change to yellow, their scent is perhaps even more special. Standing beneath them, you will catch whiffs of a cotton candy or brown sugar sweetness — a subtle scent that disappears as quickly as the season rolls through.