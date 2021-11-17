One Foot in Front of the Other

I consider myself a mural enthusiast. I like to scope out new murals around Seattle by following local artists and bloggers, and I’ve visited dozens of murals around town.

Here are some of my favorite murals in Fremont, paired with a suggested walking route. It’s worth noting that street art and murals are always changing, so the murals may be different by the time you read this story! I recommend following muralists on social media to keep up with their work — and returning to this walk to see how it changes.

If traveling by car, you can park at one of the spots in front of the PCC Community Market on North 34th Street, or find street parking in the area. If you come on a Sunday, you can even check out the small businesses at the Fremont Sunday Market.

Fremont mural walk

Round-trip distance: about 1.7 miles

Fremont mural next to Pipe and Row (611 N. 35th St., Seattle)

Start on North 35th Street, and you’ll see this Fremont mural in front of Pipe and Row. This piece was created by Cady Bogard (@TheQueenCity), and I love the complementary pastel colors and linework in this place-marker piece. Plus, you can stop into Pipe and Row to escape the rain and check out the clothing and accessories inside!

Welcome to Fremont postcard (601 N. 35th St., Seattle)

If you’re looking for a new and different place-marker mural, you’re in luck! Walk back along 35th Street and turn right onto Evanston Avenue and you’ll encounter the Welcome to Fremont postcard near Triangle Spirits and the Fremont Rocket. This postcard piece also features the Fremont Troll, a mainstay in this neighborhood. I actually discovered the mural while writing this story, which is a testament to the ever-changing nature of murals and street art!

Doorway at Mr. B’s Mead (475 N. 36th St., Unit C, Seattle)

Walk up Evanston Avenue, turn right on North 36th Street, and you should see a doorway mural for Mr. B’s Mead, a wine bar that serves drinks made with local honey. The mural features honeycombs and purple flowers, and the doorway is the perfect place to snap a photo. The mural artist, Tara Velan, was excited to work on this commission because it reminded her that bees are a critical part of the ecosystem and support the growth and shelter of other animals. It’s also a reminder to appreciate the little things.

Molly Keen’s Fremont mural (171 N. 35th St., Seattle)

Keep walking down 36th Street and turn left on Phinney Avenue, walking past Theo Chocolate Factory. A few hundred feet on the right, you’ll find a colorful mural exclaiming “Fremont” that was created by artist Molly Keen. This piece was originally created for the 2021 Summer Solstice Art Week, but it’s remained up since then!

Mountain mural at Wonderland Gear Exchange (122 N.W. 36th St., Seattle)

Walk along Canal Street, which is right by the water, take a left on 36th Street, and arrive at the mural on Second Avenue Northwest, which is right around the corner from Wonderland Gear Exchange, a consignment store with used gear for kids and adults. Created by Skye Walker Art (@SkyeWalkerArt), the mural’s orange and blue-hued mountain and tree design is the perfect nod to the Pacific Northwest and its nature.

PIM Coffee and Bikes (4013 Leary Way N.W., Seattle)

Walk .3 miles along Leary Way Northwest to this rainbow coffee-mug mural. Trust me, it’ll probably catch your eye from the sidewalk. You can find this piece in the drive-thru of PIM Coffee and Bikes, which offers bike services and drinks to keep you caffeinated. Snap a picture, but don’t forget to purchase a drink or snack to support the business! This mural was created by Angelina Villalobos (@OneSevenNine).

Head on home

Once you’re done, you can make the 1-mile trek back to the starting point, or continue your adventure elsewhere! Wherever you find yourself next, don’t forget to look out for murals in every corner, tag the artists when you snap photos and share them on social media, and support the small businesses that these murals accompany!