On a fall day at Duwamish Head Greenbelt, a strip of forest sandwiched between Harbor Avenue Southwest and Southwest Admiral Way in West Seattle, 68-year-old volunteer Doug Adams stumbles over a tendril.

It’s hard not to: In this neck of these woods, there’s only the faint goat trail Adams made through a carpet of green.

“We’re beginning to descend into ivy hell here,” Adams says. Around him, old maple trunks are inundated with the green plant. “Sometimes it’s like, where’s the tree?” he says. “The ivy is a full-time opponent and wants to take over.”

In more than a decade of volunteer service, Adams has led the effort to salvage more than 2,200 trees (and counting) from the stranglehold of ivy.

Adam’s passion project is cutting “survival rings” around a tree’s base, disconnecting ivy from its roots. After several months, the dead ivy dries and eventually falls away. In another part of the forest, where Adams’ thousands of survival rings are paying dividends, it feels as if the trees breathe easier.

As romantic as ivy might seem, it does real damage to our urban parks, according to King County’s noxious weeds website.

On the ground, it crowds out native species like sword fern and makes it impossible for other native species to take root, including new trees. Ivy climbs dozens of feet in the air, up trunks and branches. During storms, it acts as a kind of sail on trees, making them more likely to be blown over. Ivy-covered trees are more likely to rot and have other disease problems.

Adams suspects the sheer weight of the ivy can bring a tree down, too. The vines can reach 5 inches in diameter and become incredibly heavy when hydrated and alive. On that walk through the greenbelt, Adams held up one of his trophies: a branch so thick it’d be hard to wrap both hands around it. Adams keeps samples like this leaned on trailside trees as inspiration to keep going.

To date, Adams estimates he has saved thousands of trees with the help of his co-steward of the forest and the volunteer parties they’ve hosted. As of July 2020, city of Seattle logs note that Adams was responsible for 2,134 survival rings. He hasn’t slowed since, often “ringing” multiple trees in an outing.

In some ways, the work is easy. Ivy creates soft wood, Adams says, which is easy to saw through. But sometimes the vines get tangled in crevices, or he has to work his way through 6-foot-high blackberry bramble to reach a trunk. These trees can take two or three hours to clear. Adams uses a handsaw or occasionally a hatchet; volunteers aren’t allowed to use power tools or poisons.

The whole thing started in the early 2000s at Schmitz Preserve Park in West Seattle, where Adams and his husband Scott signed up for a work party. “Survival rings” quickly became Adams’ favorite project. After a few years, the couple had made such progress that half their volunteer time was spent hunting for ivy.

“We’d worked ourselves out of a job,” Adams said.

So Adams found another neglected park and trudged into the woods with his tree loppers. (He was so ivy-obsessed upon his retirement in 2007 that Alaska Airlines co-workers gave him a pair of tree loppers with the name Cyndi embossed on them — aka Cyndi Loppers.) He finished four or five trees that morning. But as he clambered out of the woods, he encountered flashing lights.

“Apparently some neighbor saw this bearded lunatic with sharp weapons going into the woods,” Adams said with a laugh, thinking back.

He tried to explain what he was doing, but “the policeman was not even remotely interested in ecological restoration,” Adams said. The officer had one question: “Are you authorized to be here?”

“It’s sort of, sort of like, am I authorized to pick up a tin can on the streets?” Adams said, recalling the incident. He was frustrated, but no, he wasn’t authorized — yet.

That led Adams to Green Seattle Partnership — then called Cascade Land Conservancy, a joint effort from the city of Seattle, Forterra, nonprofits and community groups — which trained him as an official Forest Steward in 2010. The program offered safety and ecological training, and lessons on how to tell the difference between public and private land. Adams was assigned to the Duwamish Head Greenbelt, where he’s been working ever since.

“That part of the greenbelt is more of a hidden park,” said Eric Sterner, plant ecologist and interim manager for Green Seattle Partnership Integrated Pest Management and Wildlife. Adams is one of more than 200 active Forest Stewards trying to foster more resilient Seattle parks. “I’m really appreciative of anyone that volunteers with us,” Sterner said.

Adams was the solo volunteer assigned to that section of the greenbelt until 2017, when he persuaded his gym buddy, Carl Spears, now 70, to join.

“He’s just a great boss,” Spears said.

In addition to removing ivy, Spears and Adams have planted well over 100 trees, which must be watered through their first few summers. There’s a gravity-fed cistern on one end of the greenbelt, but Spears focuses on an out-of-reach area, where he backpacks 6 to 8 gallons of water (nearly 70 pounds) at a time to water saplings. “One of Doug’s focuses is trail building. At least when I’m hiking, really struggling to get water in, I’ve got a good trail to walk on,” Spears said.

It takes decades for a tree to get as weighed down as the ones Adams works on; he views the survival rings as a kind of emergency triage. Ivy is one of the many foes trees face, in addition to heat stress, poor soil and extreme weather, Sterner said.

There are more problem plants, too — blackberry and holly can crowd trunks such that they stay perpetually wet and start to rot. Green Seattle Partnership’s goal — in part through the work of Forest Stewards — is to clear as many invasive species as possible and replant with native species.

Adams says his years of work are worth the effort. On that autumn walk through the forest, he pulled a dark feather from the ivy at his feet. “The woods do have a way of thanking me,” he said.

A few seasons ago, an eagle was nesting high up in a tree and Adams got to watch it feed its fledglings. He’s seen owls, hawks, a coyote, a possum, even a lost tortoise.

It’s not in his power, but Adams hopes the greenbelt will stay a quiet place. He envisions a bench in a flat area where branches already frame a crystal-clear view of downtown. “Some days I can hear the sea lions barking,” he said.

Adams and Spears call that area the cathedral, as the branches of dozens of salvaged trees lean toward each other like a dome.

“It’s very rewarding to see that I’ve made a difference,” Adams said.

It used to be dark and gothic from all the ivy there. Now the light streams in.