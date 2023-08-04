Taking a deep breath at Camp Muir in August of 2021, I couldn’t decide which was more exquisite: the pastel sunset melting into the dusky horizon beyond the Muir Snowfield or the Moroccan lamb and garlic mashed potatoes in my bowl. Or maybe it was the sense of accomplishment that comes from a finished hike, as I dined with friends after a four-hour climb to the edge of Mount Rainier, almost 2 miles above sea level.

This elevated post-hike spread — part of a test run for a new, uniquely Pacific Northwestern hospitality business — involved more than the standard supermarket-sandwich pit stop. The result of that extra effort is this moment: a surreal, one-of-a-kind meal.

Our focus group included an art dealer, a heavy-metal drummer, a graphic designer, a bartender, an ultramarathoner, a writer (that’s me) and the ringleader of our trip, Ashley Morford-Haines. We were the guinea pigs on the inaugural outing of her new business, Windward Adventures.

A veteran professional chef, Morford-Haines had cooked our dinner two days prior and vacuum-sealed individual servings into packets that each of us carried to Camp Muir, our destination for the night, then reheated by camp stove. Gregarious and lighthearted during the hike, we then sat savoring our food in a wordless state of total satisfaction.

Morford-Haines’ idea is simple: serve delicious meals in epic natural surroundings across Washington. The startup venture began as a way for her to reorient her love of cooking and hosting, and to heal from personal tragedy. And she’s not the only chef who left the restaurant for the great outdoors. These trailblazers are taking alternate routes that deepen their commitment to food and their personal values — and finding new audiences along the way.

Advertising

Launching Windward

Over the last two years, Morford-Haines has catered to the kind of Epicureans who prefer to work — to hike, climb or paddle — for their just desserts.

Executing these outdoor culinary excursions requires serious expertise. And camp-counselor enthusiasm, a solid reputation with suppliers and gatekeepers, and a nose for the ingredients that make a superlative human experience.

The chef’s innovative spirit is the product of nature and nurture. She spent much of her childhood in rural Michigan, wandering her mother’s 2-acre garden, dodging snakes and flicking spiders off the beets, corn and chard she collected for supper. Immersed in fresh ingredients but lacking instruction, she signed up for a local culinary college at 17, then jumped at a scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York. She spent four years there, including summers cheffing at photographer Annie Leibovitz’s nearby estate.

Her instinct and education seeded an ambition to cook at Chez Panisse, the original farm-to-table restaurant, in Berkeley, Calif. After three years there, she and her husband, a talented bartender, relocated to Seattle in 2014, intending to open their own place. She cooked at local institutions like The Herbfarm and the Corson Building and helped open the small, excellent L’Oursin.

She developed as a chef — especially her abilities around an open fire, too often the domain of alpha-male chefs. She also worked too much, stressed too much and drank too much, the victim of her own self-judgment. Then, on the day Morford-Haines quit her job to commit to her new venture, her husband unexpectedly died.

Knocked off course, distraught and seeking solace, she traveled alone to Alaska. A friend in Sitka brought her onto a local woman’s sailboat, where she served a group dinner of roasted chicken and tarte Tatin. Under a blanket of low-lying clouds, backdropped by the imposing pinnacle of Mount Verstovia, the concept for Windward hit her: A perfectly cooked meal in a pristine natural setting is restorative, even transformative.

Advertising

Morford-Haines returned to Seattle from Alaska, bought a 25-foot sloop and taught herself to sail. Soon after, the name of her nascent company arrived in a dream.

She wouldn’t go back to the restaurant grind. Instead, she would be her own boss, and her own person.

“I deserve to be a human!” Morford-Haines told me this year, back in Seattle. “Like, someone is going to tell a grown adult that they can’t go on vacation? You can’t go see your family? I know this is just the capitalist society that we live in, where humans are meant to be productive workers. But to me, that’s absurd.”

We were sitting on the porch of the chef’s Capitol Hill apartment building, eating a fire-roasted eggplant dish inspired by her travels through Thailand this past January.

“For me, food is like poetry. I felt really trapped, like I didn’t have an outlet, and the top job you can have is being chef somewhere,” she said. “And I just didn’t know if that was going to work for me.”

Since that first trip to Mount Rainier, Windward has hosted dockside dinners, paella on a tugboat and farm and vineyard feasts. But she’s shifting away from one-offs to multiday outings, including this summer’s three-day guided and catered trips to Mount Rainier, Lummi Island and Olympic National Park. To keep the operation well-resourced and running smoothly, she cultivates relationships with farmers and fishermen, kayak outfitters and park rangers. She makes prices for her services as accessible as costs allow. (The Lummi adventure is $700 for three days; the Olympic adventure is $580.) Windward attracts hearty, alacritous clients of all ages and experience levels.

Advertising

“We live in one of the coolest places, and I think a lot of people, especially in Seattle, don’t know what’s out there,” Morford-Haines said. “A lot of people haven’t been to Vashon Island. Or Mount Rainier. All these places that are so beautiful and special. I think there’s a way for people to experience them in a really cool way that hasn’t been done before.”

Despite the challenges of owning a totally new kind of business, when Morford-Haines is cooking fresh-caught salmon over a campfire on a remote island beach, she feels “like the smartest person in the world.”

“You have options,” she said. “You can tailor [your work] to what makes you happy and gets you up in the morning. And I think a lot of chefs are more poetic and lost, and a lot of them just leave the industry altogether. You don’t have to give up on your trade just because you don’t know where to turn.”

Ditching the kitchen

Count Maria Hines among those more poetic chefs. Tilth, her Seattle restaurant, was as much a channel for ecological enlightenment as a place for dinner. After 14 years there, plus a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific and a victorious appearance on “Iron Chef America,” she is renowned as a restaurateur and an ambassador of organic, local and seasonal cuisine.

Following the closure of Tilth in 2020, Hines also left the restaurant industry behind. But unlike Morford-Haines, Seattleites won’t have the opportunity to appreciate her cooking anytime soon.

Sponsored

Two years ago, Hines and her wife moved into a cabin near Mazama, a goat’s leap from the eastern boundary of North Cascades National Park. She was following shifting priorities: the longing to be closer to the natural environment that her cooking honored from afar.

“It’s a gift every day to wake up here,” Hines said. “I can feel my whole body relax as you start getting closer and closer to the mountains and trees. My whole nervous system starts to calm down.”

For a while, Hines traveled between Mazama and Seattle to fulfill work obligations, including a partnership with REI. For the last two years, she and the Seattle-based retailer produced “Cook Out,” a video series that demystifies outdoor cooking and spotlights food purveyors from around the Northwest. In different episodes, she demonstrates how to roast rockfish in a beach pit, craft scratch pasta at a campsite and grill elk with a foraged elderberry sauce with her former sous chef, Bobbie Mullenberg of the Colville Confederated Tribes.

Recently, Hines made her relocation permanent. Asked if she plans to return to the restaurant world, her response was unequivocal: “Nope!”

Instead, she’s basking in the world-class climbing, hiking and cross-country skiing available at her doorstep. She’s foraging wild mushrooms, saskatoons, grouse, elk. And she’s focusing on the nonprofit she launched last year. The mission of Blue Sky Minds is to connect the disparate food systems of her Okanogan County home, a place of tremendous natural bounty — and a crushing 48% food insecurity rate.

“You’ve got that many people that are going hungry, or having a really hard time accessing fresh, local food, yet this is an agriculturally rich area, and it’s like, how is that possible?” Hines said. “This is where my passion has always lied — within our food systems and how food is grown and distributed and accessed. Food advocacy, food policy, all that stuff.”

Advertising

As an entrepreneur who at one point owned and operated three different restaurants around Seattle, Hines has always been a cunning, strategic thinker. It’s a logical transition from that work to the whole-systems organizing she does now. From one place-based, community-oriented food endeavor to another.

“The thing that has changed is the container,” Hines said. “The restaurant was the container that held those values and those passions. Now the container is this Okanogan region.”

A bigger container, hemmed in by multiple mountain passes, several of which are closed or impassable for most of the winter. The logistics of feeding people properly in such a dramatic locale are imposing.

“There’s a lot of learning that needs to happen on my part, and it’s been wonderful because it’s way more collaborative to do this work,” she said. “When you own your own restaurant, you call the shots. This is all about collaborating. I’m working with a bunch of folks that are the experts at what they do.

“And that’s the beauty of it. It’s just bringing everyone together. It’s just being the glue.”

At that moment our FaceTime connection failed. Hines called back; it cut out again. She’s wired to Starlink and it’s spotty. The problem is she moved the satellite dish so it would be more accessible for repair during the winter when the cabin’s roof is under several feet of snow. It’s an inconvenience of living in a rural place — one she’s more than willing to accept.

One of the last things I heard her say before the call dropped out again was particularly eloquent: “This work that I’m doing is more meaningful than even I understand. How do you go back to restaurants after that?”