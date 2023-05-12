It’s no secret: The Great Outdoors, or at least the outdoors industry, is not known as a naturally welcoming space for women.

“I have encountered many gender gaps in outdoor spaces and guiding,” said Victoria Garvin, glacier mountaineering and ski touring guide with Northwest Alpine Guides, based in Sedro-Woolley. “It is an industry that generally does not encourage women to participate, feel welcome, or take on leadership roles. Part of my motivation to stay in guiding is to help pave the way for other women to feel comfortable recreating and working in these predominantly male spaces.”

In an industry that historically has been catered toward men, it may feel intimidating to test the waters of adventure sports as a woman. But there are a growing number of outdoors brands, events, clubs and advocates in the Seattle area and Western Washington that are focused specifically on getting women out to the trailhead, into the water and on the mountains.

As we barrel toward the longer, warmer days of summer, the exquisite mountains, waters and islands of the Pacific Northwest are calling. Whether you’re an experienced adventurer looking for a multiday trip or a newcomer to the outdoors hoping to dip your toes in before diving into the full Northwest outdoors lifestyle, consider getting active outside with other like-minded women.

Check out these outdoor adventures this spring and summer — from sailing courses on Puget Sound to cycling and whale-watching by kayak in the San Juan Islands.

Sail near Seattle

Women’s summer sailing programs hosted by Seattle Sailing Club

7001 Seaview Ave. N.W., Suite 130, Seattle; seattlesailing.com; 206-782-5100; Thursday evenings in summertime; $65 for nonmembers

Based out of Shilshole Bay Marina near Golden Gardens, Seattle Sailing Club hosts monthly women’s programming and a women’s racing team during the summer. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor looking to race or a first-timer curious about building a foundational knowledge of sailing on Puget Sound, the group encourages women to fulfill their sailing dreams in a safe and supportive environment. The club is full of women who are self-sufficient, confident sailors; newcomers will have help navigating the boat. Experienced sailors are also encouraged to join in on the fun and to share their experience as newbies try out the joys of sailing on Thursday evenings during the summer. There are waitlists, but spots fill up quickly during summertime.

Get from gym to crag

Women’s climbing courses from Edgeworks

Climb locations vary; see edgeworksclimbing.com; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 27, June 24, July 7, Aug. 20; must be 18 years old, have indoor climbing experience and a top rope or lead belay card; $214.50 for nonmembers

Transitioning from the indoor climbing gym to crags in Washington can be intimidating. While applying your climbing skills in a new setting, on real rock, you’re also learning how to find the right location and use new equipment, all while climbing outside and handling unpredictable elements. Recognizing the difficulty in taking that next step, Edgeworks Climbing offers on-site climbing courses specifically designed to help women with climbing gym experience transition to outdoor climbing in a safe, supportive environment. Professionally trained climbing coaches help guide participants through the experience, offering personalized tips, insight on technical nuances, plus info on risk management and reducing stress during climbs. By the end of the day, you’ll be more confident in tackling top rope climbing outside. In addition to instructional courses, the group also organizes recreational, women’s-only climbs.

Seek solitude by kayak …

Two-day San Juans kayak trip hosted by Sea Quest Kayak Tours

322 Daniel Lane, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; sea-quest-kayak.com; weekends throughout summer; included: kayaks and gear, transport between beach launch and Friday Harbor; $549

Dreaming of experiencing the magic of the San Juan Islands … while staying away from tourists? Join other like-minded adventurers to check out the San Juans by kayak. On both days of this two-day, one-night, women-only trip, you’ll spend four to six hours kayaking around the islands, soaking in mountain views, picturesque beaches and glimmering waters, hopefully with some sea life in the foreground. Guides lead kayakers to wildlife refuges, monuments, landmarks and state and county parks. You’ll paddle around islets, rocks and reefs while keeping watch for wildlife like eagles and, of course, whales. At night, glimmering bioluminescent algae swirl in the dark waters, and you’ll camp in a marine park. Sea Quest is a trailblazing, women-led company, hosting all-women kayaking trips and hiring women guides. If you’re eager to extend the trip, the company also offers three-day and five-day trips for $799 and $1,199, respectively.

… or cycle around the San Juans

Four-day San Juans cycling tour from REI

Launch from Friday Harbor ferry terminal, 91 Front St. S., Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; rei.com; June 22-25, July 13-16, Aug. 3-6, Sept. 7-10; included: camping and cooking gear, all meals and wine tastings, tent and sleeping pad, all park fees and permits; $1,649 for members, $1,799 for nonmembers (lifetime membership costs $30)

This summer, you can spend four days with other female cyclists wheeling along the quiet roads of San Juan, Orcas and Lopez islands. You’ll meander along rugged coastlines with views of snowy peaks in the distance, while you search the waters nearby for dolphins and whales. Prepare to work your legs for the climb up to the top of Mount Constitution, where you can admire the sun glimmering over the surrounding isles. The spread is nice on this trip: You’ll enjoy locally sourced bites each day and wine tastings at dinner, and hopefully you’ll bond around a crackling campfire, connecting under the stars with other active female adventurers who thrive in the outdoors. This four-day excursion requires you to be an experienced rider who is comfortable spending four to six hours each day on the bike, covering 25-35 miles.

More hikes, bikes and other free fun

Sample Seattle’s many free, female-focused Meetup groups

Locations and times vary; see st.news/Meetup-groups or search “women hiking,” “women biking,” etc., on Meetup; typically free

If you’re seeking fellow female companions with whom you can get outside and enjoy nature, but you’re not ready for a multiday trip in the San Juans or a climbing course in the Cascades, take the easy route: Look at the many female-focused activities, events and groups on Meetup.com. From cycling outings to low-elevation sunset hikes and treks up North Bend’s Mount Si, this platform is a hub for an abundance of outdoor fun, with many groups created by and for women around Western Washington. Groups like Women Outdoor Warriors and Women’s Hiking Connection gather women of all backgrounds and experience levels who are united by a passion for nature, while other groups connect women who take adventurous trips around the Northwest and the world. If you’re always begging your friends to hit the trailhead, consider going online to find a hiking buddy.