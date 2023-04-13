Many in the Seattle area love being surrounded by nature: gazing at Mount Rainier on a clear day, strolling the shores of Puget Sound, walking among Douglas firs in city parks or in the Cascades on day hikes and camping trips.

Plenty others would pick a hotel room over a campsite any weekend of the year.

Some may opt to combine the two, with comfortable indoor stays complementing outdoor activities. Many such deals exist, with three Western Washington options available: The Edgewater in Seattle, Alderbrook Resort & Spa on the Hood Canal and Skamania Lodge in Stevenson.

From snowshoeing in winter to oyster hunting and whitewater rafting in the spring and summer, these experiences strike the sweet spot for the family or group of friends who can’t pick between roughing it and lounging around in comfort. Here are two indoor-outdoor adventure duos to consider in the coming months, with a bonus adventure from last winter to stir inspiration.

Beach and eat at Alderbrook in April

The Alderbrook Resort & Spa on Hood Canal in Union is immersed in the outdoors. The resort boasts 5 miles of private hiking trails on its property, and the spa provides pampering aplenty, with massages, facials, body scrubs and more.

April is Oyster Month, led by oyster farmer and Alderbrook executive chef Sara Harvey. Every Tuesday this month, weather permitting, Alderbrook will host a guided beach walk along the shores of the canal, in which resident experts share their knowledge about oysters, the Hood Canal and surrounding areas.

“Oysters were one of the very first living things I ate,” said Harvey, who said she grew up vegan and has a special connection with oysters. “They are such a clean, beautiful thing to eat. Oysters are such a natural cycle. They have a net-zero impact. Water becomes cleaner, food becomes richer.”

In addition to smaller events throughout April, Alderbrook is hosting an outdoor feast on the beach for guests, once on April 20 and again July 20. An interactive cookout will take place at Hood Canal Marina, allowing guests to lend a helping hand, eat some fresh local delicacies and (hopefully) see the sun set over the Olympic Mountains.

Alderbrook Resort & Spa 10 E. Alderbrook Drive, Union; 360-898-2200; find a full list of Oyster Month events at alderbrookresort.com; lodging and activity prices vary

Explore the Gorge from Skamania Lodge

Further south, along the Washington-Oregon border, Skamania Lodge caters to outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels. With treehouses perched up high and a lodge overlooking the Columbia River Gorge, this luxury destination encourages guests to connect with nature. There is a zip line tour available on the property as well as miles of hiking trails and a disc golf course.

“A lot of guests come for the opportunity to get outside and get a feel for the Pacific Northwest,” said Kara Owen, the lodge’s general manager.

The lodge partners with local outdoor guiding companies to sweeten the pot for guests with structured adventures. Zoller’s Outdoor Odysseys picks up guests at Skamania Lodge, shuttling them to White Salmon River at the base of Mount Adams. On the river, guests can experience whitewater rafting up to Class V. For something more laid-back, the lodge also partners with the Gorge Paddling Center in Hood River. You can rent paddleboards and kayaks for a leisurely paddle on the Columbia River or take a guided sunset tour.

Skamania Lodge 1131 S.W. Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson; 509-314-4177; skamania.com; lodging and activity prices vary

Cascade fun launched from the Seattle waterfront

One of Seattle’s iconic hotels, The Edgewater is a time-honored place to unwind on the waterfront. Known for its Elliott Bay views, its history of housing stars like the Beatles and its restaurant, Six Seven, The Edgewater has a renewed focus on experience in the wake of the pandemic.

“Because of everything that happened during COVID, the experience is really important to the community,” said Ian McClendon, Edgewater general manager.

This past winter, The Edgewater partnered with REI to offer guided snowshoe tours, complete with a beer tasting at Dru Bru’s Snoqualmie Pass outpost.

On my adventure last month, REI guides Caya Johnson and Dave Swan drove me and two other guests to the Gold Creek Pond trailhead on a wintry day. My fellow adventurers, two men from Los Angeles, had never been snowshoeing before. With expert advice and encouragement from our guides, we cruised around Gold Creek Pond, covering our planned 3-mile route with ease. With dad jokes and stories of outdoor escapades, our guides made us feel at ease, and even pampered us with cups of hot cocoa during a break at the pond.

Afterward, we warmed up with a tasting flight on the pass at Dru Bru, a German-specializing brewery based in Cle Elum. The owner told us about the brewery’s wares, from summery hefeweizens to seasonal winter beers like the Bru Ski Patrol dark lager.

It was a treat at the end of a long day; an adventure that started in a luxury hotel, peaked with a sweaty, snowy outdoor trek in the mountains and ended with a return to the creature comforts of The Edgewater.

The Edgewater 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-792-5959; edgewaterhotel.com; guided REI snowshoe tours are closed for the season; lodging and activity prices vary