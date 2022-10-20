When Samuel Bowman found out he was going to be an uncle, he wanted to learn something special that he could pass on to his niece. He moved from Virginia to Washington to take a nine-month immersion class at the Wilderness Awareness School in Duvall.

He learned physical skills like starting a fire with a bow drill, how to build a shelter and plant identification, but also soft skills, like becoming a better communicator and problem solver. Bowman was hooked. He’s now the event coordinator for the school.

There are several wilderness survival schools, classes and courses in the Seattle area and beyond — including classes taught by REI and schools east of the Cascades like Northwest Survival School — that cater to people of all ages who want to learn to thrive and survive outdoors.

Here’s a primer on what to expect at a Seattle-area survival school.

Classes for all ages

Justin Knight, owner of Alderleaf Wilderness College in Monroe, has taught survival skills since the mid-’90s. He noticed that most wilderness schools were geared toward kids, so he created a wilderness school focused on adults.

Knight typically sees two types of students in his programs.

“Either they are just getting into hiking and camping, and they want to know [what to do] if an emergency came up,” Knight said. “The other type is folks who already love the outdoors and have that passion but realize this is an area they want to add to their experience.”

Based on these profiles, his courses range in length from one day to 10 months, and include online classes for individuals who want to learn on their own time.

The Wilderness Survival Course is very popular; it’s a weekend course that teaches skills vital to wilderness survival: natural shelter construction, water purification, primitive fire making, foraging for wild, edible foods.

Wilderness Awareness School in Duvall offers adult classes and extensive youth programing, teaching outdoor skills to students ages 4 to 18. In these classes, students learn animal tracking, ecology, and plant and tree identification, to name a few.

It’s more than just the hard skills, though.

Bowman’s goal is to be “able to witness and support and inspire others,” and to foster a meaningful relationship with the environment, he said.

Connect with nature

A consistent thread in survival school is, naturally, a focus on connecting with nature.

Different schools frame this connection differently, from teaching ancestral survival skills to discovering medicinal plants in the wild. Earthwalk Northwest, in Issaquah, offers a class called “The Path of the Hunter,” which teaches ethical and practical skills for hunting, with an emphasis on connecting with the land.

Knight, of Alderleaf, believes that reconnecting to nature is essential.

“So much of our culture is nature-disconnected, so we try to offer ways to build that connection,” he said. “We can be healthier as a culture if we are more connected with nature.”

Wilderness Awareness School created an equity council to create opportunities and a more welcoming environment in the outdoors for groups who have historically been underrepresented there, often people of color and women.

By sharing outdoors skills and a connection with nature, the school is “trying to help people be exposed to what their curiosity and their passion is,” Bowman said.

Learning from home

Alderleaf offers a free mini guide on its website called “The Six Keys to Wilderness Survival,” which introduces survival skills for no charge. Knight’s new book, “The Essential Skills of Wilderness Survival,” is one of many tools Alderleaf students can take beyond the classroom setting, and countless books on outdoor survival are available through Seattle publisher Mountaineers Books and stocked at your neighborhood bookstore.

At masterclass.com, Jessie Krebs, a former Air Force SERE specialist (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape), leads a 16-part series aimed at forging deeper connections with the wilderness, teaching skills to explore the outdoors “safely and confidently.” Classes start at $15 per month.

Another way to learn from the comfort of home is Earthwalk Northwest’s online classes, which currently are focused on wild plants and foraging and start at $125.

Down the rabbit hole

In survival school, there is always more to learn.

While popular survival TV shows like “Man vs. Wild,” “Alone,” “Naked and Afraid” and the like portray the outdoors as a scary place meant to be conquered, survival schools take a more holistic and down-to-earth approach to what it takes to confidently survive outdoors.

“You can get into survival skills, and it can be a rabbit hole that pulls you deeper and deeper,” Bowman said.