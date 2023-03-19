From owls on the hunt to fields full of swans and snow geese winter is the time to go watch birds in Skagit County.

Snow geese are found in the Lower 48 states during the winter. They breed in the Arctic during the short summer and migrate south to avoid the harsh winter conditions.

Snow geese are typically seen (and heard) in giant flocks of hundreds to thousands of individuals near marshes, wetlands, grasslands, estuaries and farm fields. These birds will leave to migrate north once they sense a change in temperature.

Trumpeter swans are the largest native waterfowl, with wingspans reaching more than six feet in length and weighing over 25 pounds.

Normally found Alaska and Canada, they can be seen locally in the Pacific Northwest during the winter months when the northern bodies of water they rely on for feeding begin to freeze over.

Read more about where to find the birds during the winter by visiting Visit Skagit’ County’s website.