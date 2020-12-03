The Summit at Snoqualmie will open to skiers and snowboarders beginning Friday, Dec. 4, opening its Summit Central and Summit West locations to season pass holders. Karter Riach, director of marketing and sales, said that November’s snowfall at the pass made the opening possible. Season pass sales, temporarily paused, had also resumed.

Stevens Pass is also targeting Dec 4. as a tentative opening day, weather conditions permitting.

Other ski areas a little farther from the Seattle-area are already open for the season. Crystal Mountain opened on Nov. 18, with Mt. Baker following on Nov. 20. Mission Ridge and White Pass both opened on Nov. 27.

Summit’s Riach said there was pent-up demand for skiing after a season shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Things got cut short last year and everyone’s trying to get out and enjoy the snow,” he said.

Lift tickets will be sold online, and Riach encouraged skiers to purchase them in advance, since the Summit’s ski areas are operating at a capacity reduced by 30% or more and ticket sales will be limited.

As is the case at all ski areas this year, visitors to Snoqualmie will need to wear a face covering on the mountain, and household mixing will not be permitted on ski lifts. Anyone who is ill is encouraged to stay home. “We need everyone to participate and really make it so that we can have a long and fun and safe season,” said Riach.