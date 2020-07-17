By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Life Stories
- At least 20 more Seattle-area restaurants have permanently closed during the COVID-19 crisis
- Reopening phases by county: What you can and can't do as Washington state reopens from coronavirus lockdown
- 3 Kitsap County getaways to look forward to
- How to maintain human connection in the social distancing era? Our staff shares ideas of things they've done
- Rave & Rave: Thanks to everyday heroes, like the man who returned a lost, terrified dog
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.