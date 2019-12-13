If you’re over the age of 80 and still skiing, the folks at two of Western Washington’s largest ski resorts think you deserve a helping hand.

“We’ve decided now at age 80, if you’re still skiing, we think that’s fantastic, and we support that and we want to keep people skiing as long as possible,” said Tiana Anderson, marketing director at Crystal Mountain Resort. “Staying active is a part of staying healthy and longevity and living a happy life. So at 80, you ski for free.”

The same goes for The Summit at Snoqualmie, where seniors 80 and older are eligible for the free Super Duper Pass, which offers unlimited access to all Summit areas for the entire season.

Skiing seniors who haven’t quite reached four score still qualify for steep discounts at the largest ski resorts in the area.

A shift in ownership last fall at Crystal Mountain has brought changes to the resort’s pass system this season, and there’s been some confusion about what’s available to seniors, Anderson said. While it’s true that the resort no longer has a dedicated season pass for seniors, replacing it with a catch-all adult pass, those 70 and over still qualify for daily and multi-day lift ticket discounts that are fairly significant.

Seniors pay $36 for weekend daily passes and $26 midweek, about $40 to $60 cheaper than the regular adult ticket. Seniors also pay a discounted price of $159 for five packs of anytime lift vouchers and $149 for five-day direct access cards — both about $200 cheaper than the regular adult price.

The Summit at Snoqualmie offers skiers from age 62 to 69 a season pass at $389, about $200 cheaper than the regular adult pass. And skiers age 70 to 79 can buy a season pass for $89.

Season-pass sales have closed at Stevens Pass Ski Resort, but seniors age 70-89 can buy discounted daily lift tickets for $24. Skiers age 90 and over also ski for free.

The senior-skier demographic is not a large one, Anderson said. Crystal Mountain has traditionally sold about 50 passes per season to skiers 70 and older, out of thousands. But when new owner Alterra Mountain Co. restructured Crystal Mountain’s pass plan, the decision was made to make special arrangements for the age group.

“That’s why we have kept the local discount on day tickets and on our frequency products as well,” Anderson said.