With cold temperatures and ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders expected to continue through at least the end of the month, some Washington ski areas have opted to extend their seasons.

Mission Ridge will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday and then be open only on weekends through the end of the month. Its season was originally scheduled to end April 16.

“We always try to go as deep into April as possible and are able to close the last weekend of April more often than not,” said Tony Hickok, of the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. “Our 135-day season is the longest for Mission Ridge in 25 years.”

Crystal Mountain Resort has also announced a later closing date. The season will be extended through April 30 for now, with officials citing a total of 326 inches of snowfall this season.

The extension grants spring skiers two additional weekends to hit the slopes. The ski area will be open April 21-23 and April 28-30 for skiing and riding in Green Valley. The resort plans to operate Rainier Express, Green Valley and the Mt. Rainier Gondola from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with scenic rides until 3:30 p.m., according to the resort’s website.

Crystal Mountain Resort officials are considering another extension through May 21 if conditions allow, said Emma Brice, with the ski resort. Last year, people skied through June 12, marking the fifth time in the last two decades the resort was open into June.

“Each season is different, but we are always committed to skiing as long as we can and will continue to extend if the snowpack allows,” Brice said.

Mt. Baker Ski Area currently has no plans to extend its season and is set to close April 23. The ski area is open daily until April 9. After that, the ski area will be open from Friday through Sunday until closing day. Last year, Mt. Baker closed on April 24.

White Pass Ski Area will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 16. Hours of operation will then shift to Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.

Kathleen Goyette, with White Pass ski resort, said the ski area may be open May weekends, but that will be decided at a later date.

“We typically have lots of snow on our predominantly north-facing slopes,” Goyette said.

Stevens Pass is set to close its ski resort for the season April 16. Last year its season was extended until May 1. The area is open to skiers and snowboarders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To end the season, Stevens Pass will host its popular Spring Fest event, which features live music, a beer garden and a pond skim, where skiers and snowboarders weather a run that transitions from snow onto water, attempting to cross a pond.

Several ski areas in The Summit at Snoqualmie remain open this month, with later schedules still to be determined.