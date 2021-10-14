BEND, Ore. — A new ski pass that allows people who pay more to bypass most chairlift lines at Mount Bachelor in Bend is causing concern among skiers, snowboarders and Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden over equity issues.

The pass, called Fast Tracks, starts at $49 and allows buyers to use a dedicated lane at each chairlift, The Bulletin reported.

Mt. Bachelor calls the pass an “upgradable experience” — on top of buying a ski/snowboard ticket — that allows for more ski runs each day. Leigh Capozzi, brand and communications director at Mt. Bachelor, said she anticipates the limited quantity sold will mean minimal impact on wait times.

Skiers and snowboarders in the Facebook group, Mount Bachelor Conditions, have said the new pass is unfair for people who can’t afford it and will make wait times longer in regular chairlift lines.

Wyden has requested Mount Bachelor’s parent company scrap the plan, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“At a minimum, POWDR must delay implementation until it adequately explains to the public how the Fast Tracks policy will not exacerbate equity issues that already exist in outdoor recreation,” Wyden wrote to John Cumming, chair and founder of POWDR, the ski resort’s parent company.

Dan Cochrane, a 49-year-old Bend real estate appraiser who snowboards at Mount Bachelor, started a petition Sunday urging the resort to trash the idea. As of Wednesday evening, the petition had over 7,900 signatures.