The objective is simple: Get from Mount Baker to Bellingham Bay, less than 100 miles away. The catch is more complex: Get there without a car, traveling via skis, feet, bikes and watercraft.

This Memorial Day weekend marks the 50th anniversary of Washington’s Ski to Sea team relay race, the beloved multisport trek that starts on the slopes of Mount Baker Ski Area in Whatcom County and finishes at Marine Park on Bellingham Bay, in the Fairhaven district of Bellingham, about 93 miles (or 150 kilometers) away.

Over a half-century and across generations, the race has become a summer staple for outdoorsy folks in Western Washington.

Ski to Sea relay teams consist of three to eight participants who compete in the race’s seven legs, split into different sports: cross-country skiing (6 kilometers), downhill skiing or snowboarding (4 kilometers), running (13 kilometers), road biking (66 kilometers), canoeing (30 kilometers), cyclocross biking (18 kilometers) and sea kayaking (8 kilometers). The sports were chosen to celebrate the myriad outdoor activities accessible in and around Bellingham.

While 2023 marks the semicentennial anniversary of the official event, which launched in 1973, the origins of the race date back to the Mount Baker Marathons of the early 1900s, when participants would choose between two routes to navigate from Bellingham to the top of Mount Baker and back.

Advertising

The formalized idea for Ski to Sea was first proposed in a December 1966 letter written by Fred Elsethagen to Bill Herb, then the president of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, conceptualizing a “late May celebration — what might be called The Bellingham Ski-Sea Relay Marathon.” Elsethagen wrote that he “almost guaranteed that … with a maximum of organization, a modicum of money and a minimum of promotion,” the event “would attain a good deal of regional and national publicity and could grow into a major sporting event!”

Elsethagen envisioned a multisport event, with teams composed of up to 10 participants competing in activities like mountaineering, horseback riding, water skiing and even sailing. The route and sports got tweaked, and Elsethagen’s suggested name didn’t stick, but nearly a decade later, the inaugural Ski to Sea event debuted in 1973, as a side event to the Blossom Time Festival. The first race attracted 177 participants across 50 teams.

By 1977, Ski to Sea had become so popular that the Blossom Time Festival was renamed the Blossom Time Ski to Sea, and eventually, organizers dropped the “Blossom Time” moniker, branding the event more simply as the Ski to Sea race we recognize a half-century later.

Today, in conjunction with the Fairhaven Festival, Ski to Sea is the largest single-day event in Bellingham and Whatcom County more broadly. More than 300 teams and 2,000 racers participate, with 600 volunteers helping organize the event. Every year, thousands of spectators cheer at different spots along the course, from the mountain to the bay.

“This iconic event means so much to so many people,” said Anna Rankin, race director for Whatcom Events, the nonprofit that orchestrates Ski to Sea, among other regional races. “We have racers who have participated for over 40 years and racers that have been competing since high school.”

Advertising

David Scherrer, a Bellingham-based environmental photographer, is one longtime participant. He has raced in Ski to Sea since 1975, joining some 15 different teams over 43 years.

“I keep coming back to Ski to Sea because I enjoy the competition, and also because it is an amazing community happening,” he said. “It’s exciting to be involved with this event — never boring, always new things to learn.”

Scherrer, an avid paddler, has participated in both the canoe and kayak legs over the years, and has seen the race evolve across decades, including the addition of the cyclocross biking leg and the nixing of the sailing component, handoff adjustments between the relay’s different legs, and the relocation of the finish line from Ferndale’s Hovander Homestead Park to its current location at Marine Park on Bellingham Bay.

The local outdoors community’s love for the event has kept it thriving over 50 years, including during recent years, at times when race directors were forced to make difficult decisions. For instance, in 2020, the Ski to Sea team canceled the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the only time in event history that the relay has been canceled.

Also a concern for race organizers: climate change. In 2015, low late-season snowpack at Mount Baker meant replacing the cross-country and ski/snowboard legs with trail running and mountain biking legs. The race returned to its regular programming the following year. The canoe and sea kayak legs have also been canceled on rare occasions when weather conditions have prohibited safe travel on the water.

Advertising

Despite these snags, Scherrer believes “one of the main reasons the race has endured and grown over the years is because of Bellingham’s proximity to such a range of terrain … as well as our temperate climate.” Truly, such a race could not happen outside Western Washington.

Scherrer also praised the efforts of the people involved in the race, from starter gun to finish line. From Ski to Sea supporters to racers, from the local authorities to media outlets, it seems like all of Whatcom County gets involved in the Ski to Sea weekend celebrations.

“It has meant so much to so many people over the past five decades,” said Rankin, the race director, describing what makes the race so special. “Families that race together, teams that have been together for years and years and travel from far away each year to reunite.”

For Kerrie Bauer, who has been participating in Ski to Sea since 2000, the race signifies an annual family tradition, complete with dinners, skits and birthday celebrations. In fact, the Bauers set their fiscal year for house projects to correspond with Ski to Sea, planning around the event in order to host 20 to 30 people from their larger group who compete in the race.

“Our weekend begins with the parade at noon on Saturday,” Bauer said. After the parade, the family gathers for their traditional salmon and pasta dinner, along with pre-race speeches, skits and singing. While racing, the participants pay attention to dramatic moments, with a goal of sharing a story from the race over birthday cake and homemade ice cream at the Sunday night wrap-up celebration.

Bauer family Ski to Sea teams have spanned three generations, including the nuclear family as well as aunts, uncles, close family friends, new partners and babies.

Sponsored

“The traditions we’ve developed before and after the race have been key to making the most of the family bond developed through racing,” Bauer said. “Sharing our nerves and intentions through speeches and songs on Saturday night and our stories on Sunday night help us understand the experience as shared.”

To commemorate the anniversary this year, event organizers added a beer garden at Hovander Park, and race leaders are making a legacy video from archival footage. The Whatcom Museum is getting in on the fun, too, with an exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of this unique Northwest race.

“Where else do you have a 93-mile course that is so epic, with beautiful parks at each transition area that highlight the Pacific Northwest?” Rankin said. “There is nothing else quite like it.”