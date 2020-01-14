As snow begins to slowly build up in our city, many photographers are inspired to pick up their cameras and hit the streets. We encourage you to share any of the stunning photos you’ve captured.
Use the form below to submit winter photos from this year. Our favorite will be featured in our weekly Reader’s Lens column next week and in the newspaper.
For inspiration, check out last year’s submissions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.