After months of gray and mist, summer sunshine is here.

One downside to peak-season summer hiking in Washington? Most trails have a good amount of tree cover — great for shade, not so much for enjoying the sun many have been waiting for.

So, if you’re seeking a walk by the water in the sunshine, here are eight waterfront hikes to try this summer around the Puget Sound area and beyond. Be sure to pack a hat, sunscreen and lots of water.

Fort Ward and Blakely Harbor Park

2241 Pleasant Beach Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island

History buffs, this trek is for you. This fun route allows you to check out two Bainbridge Island waterfront parks with storied pasts: Fort Ward and Blakely Harbor Park. Start at Fort Ward, near the southern tip of the island. This historic marine park has almost a mile of coastline with plentiful picnic tables, former military structures and views of the Olympics poking above the trees. However, take advantage of the milelong, forested connector trail that pops you out right at Blakely Harbor Park. This 40-acre park is the former site of the Port Blakely Mill, one of the world’s largest sawmills in the 1800s. You can see the remains of some of the structures (now heavily graffitied), traverse waterfront boardwalks and take in the sights of the harbor from the beach.

Maury Island Marine Park

Parking off Southwest 244th Street, Vashon

Looking for a little solitude near the city? Take a ferry to Vashon Island and explore Maury Island Marine Park. From the main parking lot, you’ll head down a forested path, losing 500 feet of elevation before reaching the shoreline. With more than 1 mile of coast and front-and-center views of Mount Rainier, it makes for a beautiful beach walk. The park itself has 3 miles of trails if you want to extend your hike. Be on the lookout for flora and fauna, like rare stands of Pacific madrone, eagles and herons. Pro tip: For a close-to-home getaway, there are seven reservable campsites you can hike, bike or paddle to.

Double Bluff Beach

6378 S. Double Bluff Road, Freeland

Bring your dog to this Whidbey Island beach! Double Bluff Beach is a designated off-leash dog park. This is a true beach walk with no specific trail, just miles of sandy coast. At low tide, you can take advantage of the entire 24,354 feet stretch of shoreline. Keep your eyes peeled for eagles in the beach-lining bluffs. On a clear day, you won’t need to search for views: Take a look in any direction to see both the Cascades and Olympics, Mount Rainier, and Mount Baker.

Ebey’s Landing Bluff Trail

End of Ebey’s Landing Road, Coupeville

OK, you might run into some crowds here, but for good reason. This loop hike combines a bit of elevation with a leisurely beach stroll, all with stunning views of the Olympics and the Strait of Juan de Fuca. From the parking lot, you’ll climb comfortably up the bluff, before cresting and continuing on a mildly undulating trail. After 1.5 miles, you’ll descend onto the beach and head back to where you came from. (Note: The parking lot is very small; if you park along the road, pay attention to any signage.)

Dungeness Spit

554 Voice of America Road W., Sequim

Clocking in at about 5 miles, Dungeness Spit is the longest natural sand spit in the United States (and growing by 15 feet each year!). A short forest path leads down to the vast sandy expanse. Views abound: Across the Strait of Juan de Fuca lies Vancouver Island; to the northeast, Mount Baker looms large; and from this vantage, the Olympic range is close and dominates the southern scene. Walk just a bit of the spit or make an hourslong adventure by hiking the entire thing. At the very end, you’ll find the New Dungeness Lighthouse. Volunteer lighthouse keepers provide free daily guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to bring lots of sunscreen (there’s no shade on the spit) and to check the tide tables — this hike is best done at low tide.

Kalaloch Beach 4

167422 Highway 101, Forks

People flock to beaches along the northern part of the Olympic coast and understandably so. They are easy to access and showcase the stunning sea stacks this part of the rugged coast is known for. But sometimes you just want a bit more solitude. South of the popular Rialto, Second and Third beaches and right off Highway 101 is Kalaloch Beach 4. A short path will lead you down to the oceanfront, where you can walk for miles. Explore tide pools and the big rock features (use caution, of course) — look out for anemones, starfish and other sea creatures. The parking lot here is large and has pit toilets and picnic tables, too.

Iceberg Point

Parking at Agate Beach County Park, Mackaye Harbor Road, Lopez Island

This short gem of a trail on the southern end of Lopez Island starts with a bit of forest before leading you to a gorgeous rocky outcropping. The trail takes you through the grasslands and over rocks, offering up views of the Olympics and Vancouver Island. Make sure to look for an obelisk-like stone marker denoting a turning point of the U.S.-Canadian border. There’s an abundance of spots to sit and enjoy a snack and the sounds of the Salish Sea.

South Bay Trail

Parking at Taylor Avenue and 10th Street

The South Bay Trail is a perfect addition to any trip to Bellingham. This flat, 2-mile trail connects Fairhaven to the central business district. Instead of weaving your way through the streets on foot, this pedestrian trail along Bellingham Bay offers stunning views and a bit of peace and quiet. It will take you through popular Boulevard Park, where you can stop for some coffee, and over water via the Pattle Point trestle.