Note to those running this weekend’s Cascade Crest 100 out of Easton, one of Washington’s premier endurance trail races: At the Hyak aid station at the 51-mile mark, look for a runner wearing tie-dyed Crocs, who will be seated at a “Ratatouille”-themed linen-covered table eating a steak.

“It will be close to dark, everyone’s hurting, 50-plus miles in, 13,000 feet of elevation gain, only halfway done — I think it would really brighten my mood if I could have a candlelight dinner,” said Joel Gartenberg of Seattle, who will be running in his seventh 100-mile race this year, his fourth within a two-month span. For his fun-first approach to trail running (and serious stats), the University of Washington grad has made a name for himself in the local ultrarunning community.

Gartenberg, who plans to run in a chef’s hat and apron with a stuffed rat, will invite runners to his table, where a guitarist friend will perform the “Ratatouille” theme song. “The goal is to cheer others up and make new connections,” he said. “I think that will be interesting.”

The 24-year-old Gartenberg, a 5-foot-8 former bodybuilder, took up ultrarunning (any distance beyond a marathon) in 2020 and has since endeared himself to the Cascade trail running community with his whimsy, speed and penchant for running extreme distances in costumes and Crocs. Yes, Crocs.

It’s no surprise that Gartenberg was voted “Favorite Trail Weirdo” when ultrarunning website UltraSignUp.com hosted its annual “Keep Trail Running Weird” awards in January.

“He is a figure of lore on the trails,” said Matt Abbott, a data scientist with UltraSignUp. “I’d heard about Joel via Strava as ‘this guy that runs around the Issaquah Alps wearing Crocs.’

“I was skeptical about it — because it strikes me as insane — until I ran into him at the start line of Tiger Claw [a 25-mile race out of Issaquah] in 2022,” Abbott said. “I was beelining it, so I didn’t stop to chat for too long, but I remember looking him in the eyes and saying, ‘Holy crap, you’re real!’”

Gartenberg appears ultraserious about ultras. His six 100-mile races this year include two back-to-back weekends in June, which Abbott said is a rare feat, regardless of footwear.

“He must be in some degree of pain following a 100, yet he is able to minimize that and commit to the next activity,” Abbott said. “Whether that has to do with conditioning, genetics, Crocs or what, I don’t know, but Joel is someone whose activity I follow pretty closely because it just amazes me.”

But fun has taken precedence in Gartenberg’s brief ultrarunning career. Beyond Crocs, he often wears Hawaiian shirts during runs, or the white-and-black shorts that symbolize his membership in the free-spirited Cowgill Trail Collective.

In late March, with 18 miles to go in the Badger Mountain 100 out of Richland, Gartenberg stopped at a gas station and bought a corn dog and a mini pizza. He ate the corn dog and a slice of pizza, then decided to share the rest.

“I realized I could spread a lot of joy, and it would be really funny, if I carried the pizza box all the way back to the finish line and offered runners slices as they went by,” Gartenberg said. “People had fun with it. I had fun with it.”

In that spirit, he may pause midrace to interact with frogs, take naps or eat at aid stations (or gas stations). Beyond pizza, Gartenberg has eaten pierogies, doughnuts, soup, gummy worms and even a little Fireball.

“It’s kind of a symbol of how weird trail running is,” he explained. “Like, let’s take this mountainous 100-mile race and make it harder on ourselves. It’s just a celebration of the absurdity of it all.”

Gartenberg can post competitive times, too. In early March, he was the top overall finisher in a field of 25 in the Jackpot 100 (in Henderson, Nev.), the only runner to break 20 hours. In June, he was third overall in the Lumberjack 100 out of Port Gamble.

He was the No. 2 male finisher in his first ultra, the 2022 Strawberry Fields Forever 100K in North Bonneville, on a 110-degree day. That was eight months after his first attempt at a crazy-long run — a solitary 50-mile loop around Lake Washington. It was at North Bonneville that Gartenberg discovered Crocs.

On the course, he met a kindred spirit, Caleb Baybayan of Vancouver.

“We started talking about our favorite snacks, which gas stations have the best food, our favorite chicken nugget places, anime TV shows, and kind of just goofing around,” Gartenberg said. “He hung out with me for probably close to six hours, then just darted off and was the top male finisher for 100 miles.

The duo became good friends. One day, Baybayan sent Gartenberg a picture of the $8 Crocs he’d been running in.

At first, the Seattleite “couldn’t fathom the amount of experience and strength you need to be able to do something like that.” Then he tried the squishy shoes for himself.

“I picked up a pair and a lot of the foot problems I was having with running in standard running shoes started to go away,” Gartenberg said. “The shoes were just really, really wide, and I wouldn’t get foot pain anymore. I was just amazed at how safe my feet started to feel after that.”

Gartenberg, who works in the accounting division at Costco’s corporate headquarters in Issaquah (fitting, since he accumulates miles in bulk), now runs almost exclusively in Crocs.

One social media follower dubbed him “Crocstar.” Another says he’s famous for establishing FCTs (fastest Croc times) on courses. He has tagged the shoemaker in social media posts, but has never heard from the company.

“There’s a lot of marketing for running gear that implies you need to be spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on gear in order to run well,” Gartenberg said. “I would argue that you don’t.”

Where will these Crocs carry him? The idea of running 100 or more 100-mile races appeals to Gartenberg. (This year’s Cascade Crest 100 will be his 13th total.) Only two runners in history have recorded 200; Gartenberg has run with one, Ed “The Jester” Ettinghausen, known for running in a jester’s cap.

“I think I’m intrigued by that goal,” said Gartenberg, who never ran for his Newport High School track team, just threw javelin. “But I also know that the more I focus on numbers, the less motivated I typically get.”

Thus, his objectives are a moving target.

“A big part of the joy of trail running is the community,” said Kelly Jiang, a fellow runner and the advocacy chair of the Issaquah Alps Trails Club. “While people are excited about people who run fast, people also love the fun and weird aspects of the sport. I think Joel certainly has the personality to be fast if he applied himself. But that would come at the expense of socializing and sharing joy with the volunteers and other runners on the course, which I think is more of Joel’s motivation for running.”

The focus Gartenberg once applied to bodybuilding should serve him well in ultrarunning. But Gartenberg, a fan of electronic dance music, is content to follow his own beat on the trail.

“There’s a very logical side of me, but my core essence is a very goofy, curious and silly individual, and I actively make decisions to be sillier on the trail,” Gartenberg said. “Focusing on sillier things makes the running a lot easier.”

Abbott gets it: “As Joel has said, ultrarunning is a rave.”