Looking to hit one of the Seattle area’s most popular day hikes this summer? You might be able to do it without a car.

The popular King County transit-to-trails service, Trailhead Direct, will return May 28 and run through Sept. 11.

Riders can board the shuttle at the Capitol Hill or University Street light-rail stations, the Eastgate Freeway Station in Bellevue or the North Bend Park and Ride. The shuttle stops at the Little Si, Mount Teneriffe and Mount Si trailheads.

Rides depart every 30 minutes on the weekends with the earliest shuttle leaving Capitol Hill around 7:40 a.m. and the last shuttle returning around 7:45 p.m. The shuttle will also run on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Last year, the shuttle service started in early June and featured an additional route that took riders to popular trailheads like Chirico Trail-Poo Poo Point and Squak Mountain in the Issaquah Alps.

Advertising

According to King County Metro spokesperson Al Sanders, the transportation authority is prioritizing the more popular Mount Si route due to labor shortages.

“In 2022, with the workforce challenges facing all industries, Metro wanted to ensure that we have the operators necessary to ensure we could maintain service throughout the summer,” he said.

Trailhead Direct was developed in response to overcrowding at popular trailhead parking lots that frequently exceed capacity during prime hiking months. The program formally launched in 2018 and has been used for over 33,000 hikes including 5,000 hikes in 2021.

The service will operate with 14- and 32-seat vehicles that will have racks for two or three bikes.

Fares are:

$2.75 for adults 19 and older

$1.50 for riders ages 6 to 18, and those who qualify for low-cost ORCA LIFT cards

$1 for registered seniors, those on Medicare or who are disabled

Free for children 5 and younger

Hikers are advised to check trail conditions and to make sure a route is open before making plans.

For detailed information about routes, visit the Trailhead Direct website at trailheaddirect.org.