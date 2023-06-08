Last month, a 56-year-old climber slipped while descending a mountainside near Snoqualmie Pass, sliding into a tree and badly injuring her ankle. Her party called 911, and once the King County Sheriff’s Office determined how difficult it would be to reach the climber, it turned to the county’s network of nine volunteer search-and-rescue teams to help with the extraction.

At the top of the list: Seattle Mountain Rescue, a 71-member volunteer team of accomplished climbers that has conducted rescues in high-angle and difficult-to-reach places in the mountains of King County and beyond for decades.

The group, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this summer, was uniquely positioned to act that day. Twenty-two miles down Interstate 90, in North Bend, SMR field members were practicing for alpine rescues in a brand-new facility the group built to store gear, conduct around-the-calendar training and decompress after traumatic missions.

“It’s reminiscent of the volunteer firefighters who would build their own fire station with funds donated from the community,” said Doug McCall, an SMR field member of 15 years who became chairperson of the group’s board in October. “I think it is really cool to provide that service to the community.”

Until now, SMR didn’t have a permanent home. Volunteers brought wet ropes and litters to their own houses to dry. They parked their rescue truck in the back of the North Bend Public Works office or the U.S. Forest Service parking lot, where its gas has been siphoned and its catalytic converter stolen.

On June 3, more than 150 current and former SMR members, state politicians and local law enforcement officers gathered at the new facility to celebrate the official opening of the Mountain Rescue Center — and the organization’s 75th anniversary.

The organization’s oldest living chairperson, 82-year-old Al Errington, spoke at the event, recalling his decades as an SMR field member. On his first mission, in 1969, he responded to a woman who’d fallen more than 30 feet off a rock ledge in the Central Cascades. She later came to an SMR meeting and told the story of her complete recovery.

“It was unforgettable,” Errington said in a separate interview. “I felt so lucky to be a part of it.”

An ethos of climbers-helping-climbers led to the creation of SMR after World War II. Search-and-rescue efforts were more basic then, as mountaineering became more popular in the Pacific Northwest: If a friend was overdue, alpinists would send word to a list of people in the region’s close-knit mountaineering community, then assemble a team to find them.

This informal group became Seattle Mountain Rescue in 1948, the first official organization of its kind in Washington. Similar efforts were underway nationwide, and in 1959, SMR helped form the interstate Mountain Rescue Association, comprising alpine search-and-rescue teams from Colorado to Alaska that accredit each other to ensure each group’s technical skills meet the same high standards.

Today, 13 search-and-rescue organizations in Washington are part of the association, including Olympic and Mountain Rainier national parks’ climbing rangers and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s search-and-rescue unit. Local sheriff’s offices coordinate and activate these groups when someone is reported hurt or lost in the backcountry.

The SMR team ranges in age from 22 to 69. In its ranks are doctors, software engineers and other regular citizens from across King County, as well as industrial riggers who contribute specialized rope knowledge, and the owner of a drone services company, who helped start the group’s drone program in 2017.

Seattle Mountain Rescue recruits once annually, often looking for people with specific skill sets, like avalanche rescue or advanced rigging. The group requires a stellar climbing résumé and three years of experience in technical backcountry snow, rock and glacier travel. Members must complete more than 30 hours of training and go on at least five missions every year, but many will go on multiple times that.

The Mountain Rescue Center opens amid a post-pandemic rush of people going into the backcountry — and getting hurt and lost there. In 2022, the King County Sheriff’s Office fielded more than 250 search-and-rescue calls. SMR was involved in nearly 100 of them, nearly double the organization’s average 20 years ago. (Teams in the Mountain Rescue Association conduct roughly 2,500 alpine missions annually.)

Seattle Mountain Rescue partners with other local specialized volunteer units, but SMR members, able to quickly traverse technical terrains, are often the first to reach victims. The team can respond even more quickly from the new HQ, and get ready for multiple missions in a row: SMR volunteers can restock their first-aid and rigging kits, or swap wet gear from the truck with dry equipment to immediately prepare for another call.

Seeking a permanent place to store gear, train and gather, SMR members dedicated Saturdays over the past three years to pouring concrete and hanging drywall. They raised $852,000 to fund construction, working with the state to obtain a grant, adding to reserve funds and donations from the community, including current and former SMR members.

“When we ask for the things that we need, we get them, whether it’s this building, or our rescue truck, or new ropes and uniforms,” said David Dunphy, an SMR board member. “It just makes you feel like our community has our back.”

Of course, SMR is there for the community, too.

Last month, SMR volunteers were the first to find the hurt climber near Snoqualmie Pass. After helping Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s search-and-rescue unit package and hoist her into its helicopter, they arrived back at their cars around 1:30 a.m.

Missions often require volunteers to leave their families or jobs without notice to go into dangerous conditions after dark. Often, SMR members don’t return until the middle of the night.

“Our families really support us in all of this,” McCall said. “It’s a lot of, ‘I’m not coming home for dinner tonight.’ ”

SMR’s Sarah Stephan once got off a second shift at work, as an industrial engineer at Boeing, at 11 p.m. — and headed straight to a rescue on Little Si. “Boy were they happy to see fresh reinforcements,” she said, recalling the rescue. To carry a litter down a mountain can require as many as 10 volunteers per mile.

The new HQ also provides a space to regroup and debrief after missions, which is important for preventing stress injuries, especially after responding to traumatic falls or body recoveries. In 2017, SMR created a resiliency team focused on helping volunteers prepare for and deal with traumatic stress.

“They talk about, when you’re done with a mission, what is it that signals your brain that you’re done?” McCall said. “The building’s going to help with that, too. Coming back here will signal that we can start to transition from being out in the field.”

The group will also use the new facility for wilderness first-aid classes and other educational safety trainings. For a crash course, Dunphy and McCall said there are three things you can do to help yourself (and search-and-rescue volunteers) if you get stuck in the backcountry. Be prepared with a headlamp, extra layers and food. Resist the temptation to get yourself out — stay put. And, finally, don’t be embarrassed to dial 911 or press the SOS button on your satellite device if you need help.

“We never want to shame anybody for calling for help,” Dunphy said. “We’re a group of people that love the mountains and know that accidents can happen to anybody. We will go help because we’d want the same for ourselves and the same for our friends.”

That commitment to making the outdoors safer for all is behind the thousands of lives Seattle Mountain Rescue has saved over the past 75 years — and counting.