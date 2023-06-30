By
and
Seattle Times staff reporters

The road to Sunrise opens Saturday, depending on weather conditions.

It was closed for the winter season, according to the National Park Service, therefore restricting access to Mount Rainier.

Officials recommended that RVs and vehicles with trailers longer than 25 feet do not drive past beyond the White River Campground intersection because the road is steep, narrow and winding.

Currently, there are no restrictions for standard-sized cars.

