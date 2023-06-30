The road to Sunrise opens Saturday, depending on weather conditions.

Looking forward to visiting Sunrise? Sunrise Road is still CLOSED, but opening for the season July 1. Sunrise webcams are live and a great way to get an idea of current conditions to help plan a visit: https://t.co/zA5oeB9xOv

NPS Sunrise Mountain webcam, 6/27/23 -kl 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f7qPJx8aG6 — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) June 27, 2023

It was closed for the winter season, according to the National Park Service, therefore restricting access to Mount Rainier.

Officials recommended that RVs and vehicles with trailers longer than 25 feet do not drive past beyond the White River Campground intersection because the road is steep, narrow and winding.

Currently, there are no restrictions for standard-sized cars.