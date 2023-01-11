Skip the driving and parking headache at Snoqualmie Pass.

For the second year, private bus service FlixBus will provide rides on certain days to and from gloomy Seattle and the winter wonderland.

The bus will provide another way to go skiing for those who do not have cars or do not want to drive. Last weekend, the ski resort said the parking lots closest to Alpental, Summit Central, Silver Fir and Summit East filled up.

Passenger pickup is available at the following locations to Summit Central and Summit West at Snoqualmie:

Chinatown International District at the intersection of Sixth Avenue South and South Lane Street.

The University of Washington at the charter bus loading zone in front of Condon Hall.

The service will be run around two trips per day in each direction Thursday through Monday during select weeks. Currently, FlixBus is offering service for the week of Jan. 12, Feb. 16 and March 17. For an updated schedule, riders should check the FlixBus website by visiting st.news/summitbus.

A round-trip ticket between Seattle to Snoqualmie Pass will cost $20 to $25 after fees with space for ski and snowboard gear included.

The bus service does not provide transportation to the Nordic skiing or snowshoe areas of the resort. Visitors heading to the tubing park should get off at the Summit Central location.

The resort will also only be running shuttles between Alpental and Summit West on weekends and on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day holidays.