Photographer: Steve Piccolo

Photo taken: Nov. 21, 2019, at the Amazon Spheres in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Cleaning the outside of an Amazon Sphere, this trio was obviously enjoying the task. Taken with a DC-G9 camera with a 12-100mm lens at 44mm (88mm equivalent), f/4, 1/20 sec (handheld), ISO 1600.”

Critique: “I was struck by the hive-like quality of this photo, and I like how the window washers contrast with the architectural forms of the building. The only critique I have is minor: I’d like to see a little more space on the sides of the shot to provide the finishing touches to an image that is already chock-full of balance and symmetry. Nicely done.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.