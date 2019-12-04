Photographer: Steve Piccolo
Photo taken: Nov. 21, 2019, at the Amazon Spheres in Seattle
Photographer’s description: “Cleaning the outside of an Amazon Sphere, this trio was obviously enjoying the task. Taken with a DC-G9 camera with a 12-100mm lens at 44mm (88mm equivalent), f/4, 1/20 sec (handheld), ISO 1600.”
Critique: “I was struck by the hive-like quality of this photo, and I like how the window washers contrast with the architectural forms of the building. The only critique I have is minor: I’d like to see a little more space on the sides of the shot to provide the finishing touches to an image that is already chock-full of balance and symmetry. Nicely done.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
