Photographer: Marc Deaver

Photo taken: Jan. 26, 2020, near Bellingham

Photographer’s description: “My wife and I were looking for eagles in the Bellingham area. This eagle was perched low in a tree and kept looking around like it was going to take off. I kept my camera focused on the bird until it made the leap. I was very fortunate that it flew straight toward me. I used a Nikon D850 with a Tamron 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “This is a cool moment, as the eagle takes flight directly toward the camera. The feeling of eye contact with the eagle is striking. The photo is also technically sound and wonderfully sharp. I also like how you can sort of feel the power in the eagle’s talons. Very nice!”

