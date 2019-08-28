Photographer: Jasper Reyes

Photo taken: Aug. 24, 2019 in the Pioneer Square neighborhood

Photographer’s description: “Crossing South Main Street in Pioneer Square on a Saturday afternoon, I saw this peculiar view of the Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition. This was taken with a Fujifilm X100F.”

Critique: “I’ve seen a lot of viaduct demolition photos, but not from this perspective. I’m glad that you stopped to make this image, but I wish you were able to get a little closer. Cropping in on all sides can help really make the various layers shine even more.”

