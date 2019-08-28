Photographer: Jasper Reyes
Photo taken: Aug. 24, 2019 in the Pioneer Square neighborhood
Photographer’s description: “Crossing South Main Street in Pioneer Square on a Saturday afternoon, I saw this peculiar view of the Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition. This was taken with a Fujifilm X100F.”
Critique: “I’ve seen a lot of viaduct demolition photos, but not from this perspective. I’m glad that you stopped to make this image, but I wish you were able to get a little closer. Cropping in on all sides can help really make the various layers shine even more.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.