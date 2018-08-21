Reader Victor Tom captured a colorful glimpse of Redmond’s second annual Pacific NW Chalk Fest.

Photographer: Victor Tom

Photo taken: Aug. 19, 2018 at Redmond Town Center

Photographer’s description: “At the second annual Pacific NW Chalk Fest, they had a section for kids and adults to color to their hearts’ desire. The result was this beautiful drawing, looking similar to a stained glass mosaic. Taken with a Fuji X-T20 and Fujinon 10-24mm lens.”

Critique: “Besides the beautiful colors of the mosaic captured in this photo, what I really appreciate is the point of view of the image. By going up high and with a wide lens we get to see a different angle than just at eye level. Having people in the photo really helps bring a sense of scale that is needed with the high angle of the photo.”

AUGUST PHOTO CONTEST: ‘Summer Blooms’

For our upcoming reader-photo contest, we’re looking for your best summertime photo featuring flowers. Got stately sunflowers or swoon-worthy roses growing tall in your yard? Send us your best recent “Summer Blooms” photo, and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature. One winner will receive a $100 gift card to Molbak’s Garden + Home. Submit by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 31, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.