Reader Victor Tom captured a colorful glimpse of Redmond’s second annual Pacific NW Chalk Fest.
Photographer: Victor Tom
Photo taken: Aug. 19, 2018 at Redmond Town Center
Photographer’s description: “At the second annual Pacific NW Chalk Fest, they had a section for kids and adults to color to their hearts’ desire. The result was this beautiful drawing, looking similar to a stained glass mosaic. Taken with a Fuji X-T20 and Fujinon 10-24mm lens.”
Critique: “Besides the beautiful colors of the mosaic captured in this photo, what I really appreciate is the point of view of the image. By going up high and with a wide lens we get to see a different angle than just at eye level. Having people in the photo really helps bring a sense of scale that is needed with the high angle of the photo.”
